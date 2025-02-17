Feature / District

Jaka hub aims to boost robotics chain in Minhang

Rong Changchun Yang Yang
  08:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
Jaka Robotics Co to play the role as an industry leader, says Li Mingyang, its chairman, and encourage the aggregation of upstream, downstream, and ecosystem enterprises.
Rong Changchun Yang Yang
  08:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0

The newly launched Jaka Robotics Innovation Park in Minhang District aims to become a hub for the entire robotics industry chain, to include robot bodies, components and related industries.

This setup enhances resource sharing, collaborative innovation and strengthens the industry chain while boosting overall competitiveness.

"Jaka will play the role as an industry leader," said Li Mingyang, chairman and general manager of Jaka Robotics Co, operator of the park. "We'll encourage the aggregation of upstream, downstream and ecosystem enterprises toward the Grand NeoBay sci-tech development vision."

Li added: "Jaka Robotics plans to deepen industry-academia-research collaborations with institutions like Shanghai Jiao Tong University, aiming to better implement technology and expand application scenarios."

Founded in 2014 in Minhang, Jaka Robotics focuses on the innovation and R&D of next-generation collaborative robot bodies and smart factories.

With years of technological accumulation, the company's collaborative robot products have achieved industry-leading performance metrics, serving various industrial and non-industrial applications.

The company has been serving clients such as Toyota, Schneider, Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, Xingyu Co, CRRC and Luxshare Precision Industry Co.

In recent years, Minhang has attracted over 200 enterprises in the intelligent robotics field, with the industry scale surpassing 10 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion).

It has gathered key component manufacturers and leaders in industrial, service and special-purpose robots.

By leveraging the region's diverse application scenarios, Minhang actively promotes the integration of the industry chain, co-building an ecosystem, and accelerating the creation of benchmark application scenarios to foster new productivity driven by intelligent robotics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Toyota
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang
CRRC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     