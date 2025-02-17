Jaka hub aims to boost robotics chain in Minhang

The newly launched Jaka Robotics Innovation Park in Minhang District aims to become a hub for the entire robotics industry chain, to include robot bodies, components and related industries.



This setup enhances resource sharing, collaborative innovation and strengthens the industry chain while boosting overall competitiveness.

"Jaka will play the role as an industry leader," said Li Mingyang, chairman and general manager of Jaka Robotics Co, operator of the park. "We'll encourage the aggregation of upstream, downstream and ecosystem enterprises toward the Grand NeoBay sci-tech development vision."

Li added: "Jaka Robotics plans to deepen industry-academia-research collaborations with institutions like Shanghai Jiao Tong University, aiming to better implement technology and expand application scenarios."

Founded in 2014 in Minhang, Jaka Robotics focuses on the innovation and R&D of next-generation collaborative robot bodies and smart factories.

With years of technological accumulation, the company's collaborative robot products have achieved industry-leading performance metrics, serving various industrial and non-industrial applications.

The company has been serving clients such as Toyota, Schneider, Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, Xingyu Co, CRRC and Luxshare Precision Industry Co.

In recent years, Minhang has attracted over 200 enterprises in the intelligent robotics field, with the industry scale surpassing 10 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion).

It has gathered key component manufacturers and leaders in industrial, service and special-purpose robots.

By leveraging the region's diverse application scenarios, Minhang actively promotes the integration of the industry chain, co-building an ecosystem, and accelerating the creation of benchmark application scenarios to foster new productivity driven by intelligent robotics.