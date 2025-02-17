Rescue alliance enhances rural emergency response

The Red Cross Society of Pujiang has integrated the town's regional resources and expertise in water sports rescue into building its rural charitable emergency rescue and first-aid station in Huidong Village.



The Shanghai Branch of the Red Cross Society of China recently issued its 2024 "Well Performing Charitable Towns or Subdistricts List." Pujiang Town and Xinhong Subdistrict in Minhang District won nominations.

The Pujiang station is the first of its kind as a rural charitable emergency rescue and first-aid station in Shanghai.

The station began operations in May 2024. It functions as both a provider of first-aid and emergency rescue services for the region and a unit for launching volunteer work, interactive teaching and display of Red Cross-related knowledge and skills.

Pujiang in the east of Huangpu River in Minhang administers an area of 78.51 square kilometers and boasts rich water resources. Various water sports and competitions are popular. This gives it experience in emergency rescue in water.

The town also coordinated with its Red Cross society, school, hospital and volunteers to establish its "Water, Land and Air Rescue Alliance" in June, 2024.

Pujiang has launched 131 emergency rescue training courses in its government institutes, companies, office buildings, schools, urban and rural communities in the past three years, benefiting a total number of 5,698 people.