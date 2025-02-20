Jing'an braces for new season, new semester, new activities

Jing'an is usually the first stop for foreign visitors arriving in Shanghai and the downtown district is always ready, with events and festivals, while welcoming the new semester.

Ti Gong

Tourism passport With China expanding its list of visa-free countries, Shanghai has solidified its position as the top destination for international tourists. For many, Jing'an District is the first stop upon arrival.

To elevate their experience, Jing'an has introduced the "Jing'an Cultural and Tourism Passport." Available at cultural venues, shopping areas and hotels throughout the downtown district, the passport includes sightseeing routes, restaurant suggestions, exhibition information and special stamping points. Additionally, it offers coupons worth a total of 350 yuan (US$48.13). In response to growing international interest, a Korean-language version of the passport is now available, with an English version set to be launched soon. Tourists can pick up the Korean version at the Jing'an Tourism Service Center (63 Anyi Road) daily from 9am to 4pm. One passport per person is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Jing'an has also crafted city walks for foreign visitors. Along Nanjing Road W., you can discover Zhangyuan Garden, one of Shanghai's largest and well-preserved shikumen stone-gated complexes, get a vintage perm at the established Nanjing Beauty Salon, taste dim sum from the storied Wang Jia Sha, and savor exclusive drinks at the Shanghai Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

Ti Gong

HKRI Taikoo Hui revamp The North Plaza at HKRI Taikoo Hui has reopened after a successful renovation. The upgrade features a new direct entrance to LG1, along with the reopening of the original north entrance on the second floor. In addition, Exit 5 of Metro Line 13 has been relocated from the podium side to the North Plaza. The improvements also set the stage for future connections between Metro lines 2 and 12.



Ti Gong

Stationery festival To kick off the new school semester, Jing'an Joy City is hosting the "Deli Super" stationery festival through March 9, offering a colorful selection of over 1,000 stationery and creative products.

Deli, one of China's top office stationery brands, has partnered with 10 popular IPs like Butterbear, Crayon Shin-chan, The King's Avatar, Link Click, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Spy × Family, Catch!Teenieping and NBA, featuring exclusive merch and limited-edition items.

Fu Lei / Ti Gong

Plum blossom As spring begins to take hold, plum blossoms are starting to bloom at Daning Park.

With about 60 trees planted across the park, visitors can spot some early blooms at spots like the North Gate and Shanmen Pavilion in the West Zone. While some flowers have already started to unfurl, the peak bloom is expected in mid to late February. In March, the park will host a grand flower festival, promising a vibrant and refreshing new experience for visitors.

Ti Gong

Feel spring The Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World has launched a vibrant, spring-inspired celebration that offers blooming flowers, seasonal delights and immersive experiences – bringing joy to the city through March 16.

The iconic shikumen-style Shenyuli has been transformed into a "Spring Nursery," filled with the fragrant allure of delphiniums, irises and peonies. This Monet-style garden features reflective mirror installations that amplify the beauty of the flowers, while iconic movie quotes provide the perfect backdrop for a photo op. Sagrada Madre, an Argentine handmade incense brand, enhances the experience with a fragrant pop-up. The space also comes alive with concerts on weekends. Meanwhile, the LG2 atrium hosts a flower-infused lifestyle market, showcasing pop-ups of six brands including Bloommanor, At Cherine and Mond.

Ti Gong

Romantic celebration The "Xiong Nannan" (Baby Bear) art installation, adorned with pink and red roses, made its appearance on February 15 and 16 at Zhangyuan Garden and Maoming Road N. This spring-themed exhibition invited visitors to capture moments of romance and beauty, infusing everyday life with a touch of "love."

While the event ended, the charming Baby Bear will stay and be integrated into more spaces within Zhangyuan, continuing to bring unexpected beauty to the local iconic shikumen stone-gated alleyways.

Ti Gong