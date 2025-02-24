﻿
Celebrating Spring Festival with cultural, tourism events

Ye Fengting
During the Spring Festival holiday, nine major scenic spots and Jiabei Country Park in Jiading District welcomed 455,000 visitors, with ticket sales of 940,000 yuan (US$129,547).
During the recent Spring Festival holiday, Jiading launched a series of cultural and tourism events, with popular attractions drawing large crowds.

Statistics show that the nine major scenic spots and Jiabei Country Park in the suburban district welcomed 455,000 visitors, with ticket sales reaching more than 940,000 yuan (US$129,547).

Nanxiang Old Street held a Snake Year-themed lantern display, featuring lanterns shaped like cute snakes, vibrant carp, and iconic Nanxiang Xiaolongbao.

Additionally, over 10 unique light installations and nearly 1,000 lanterns inspired by traditional culture lit up Guyi Garden. Several exhibitions of intangible cultural heritage were also showcased.

To enrich visitors’ experience, Zhuqiao Scenic Area and Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum held various hands-on activities and set up photo spots.

The district hosted 97 online events and 383 in-person events during the holiday, attracting a total of 83,710 visitors.

A range of cultural tourism products was introduced, including a two-day tour that combines automotive culture with local crafts such as yaoban (blue-and-white) cloth and futuristic elements like the metaverse.

Parent-child and study tours, as well as car enthusiast experiences were the most popular, featuring activities such as countryside sightseeing, camping, barbecuing and fruit picking.

At the Chinese New Year Flower Market in Jiabei Country Park, visitors took family photos, ate tangyuan (glutinous rice dumplings) and purchased festive flowers.

Dai Yixin

Yunong Manor in Jiading welcomed a large number of visitors during the Spring Festival holidays.

Yunong Manor was decked up with festive decorations and collaborated with Maoqiao Workshop to host joint activities, ensuring its guesthouses were in high demand.

Shopping and indulging in delicious food were also favored choices.

Nanxiang Incity Mega and Life Hub@Anting hosted New Year’s markets, Spring Festival performances, and themed light shows.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Nanxiang Old Street
Guyi Garden
