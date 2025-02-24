Passenger vehicle test track opens in Anting

Feature / District

The Anting Test Track, China’s first comprehensive passenger vehicle testing facility designed to international standards, has recently begun operations, the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Tech Innovation Center confirmed.

The facility is in Xinjing Village, Anting Town, and covers around 2,000 mu (about 133.33 hectares).

Hu Xindong

The Anting Test Track features various road surfaces for different testing purposes.

Inspired by Volkswagen’s Ehra-Lessien Test Track in Germany, it includes a variety of road surfaces such as high-speed circuits, dynamic squares, brake test roads, and durability and performance test roads.

Anting Town, SAIC Volkswagen and SMVIC collaborated to establish the test track, which is expected to help China’s automobile sector flourish.

The Anting track will collaborate with SMVIC Guangde Test Track and Liyang Test Track to establish a diverse network of functional and specialized research and certification facilities.

The SMVIC Integrated Comprehensive Test Base was launched in Anting in September 2024. It was completed in three months, setting a new regional record for project completion speed.

With the growth of the auto sector in Anting, SMVIC, founded in 2003, has grown from a traditional, single-function test facility to a national-level third-party vehicle product quality inspection and technology service firm.

It has achieved substantial improvements in new-energy vehicles, intelligent connected vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and automotive semiconductors, resulting in double-digit revenue growth for eight years running.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
