'Dooro Bear,' the cultural emissary of Jiading

The little green bear with a tiny sprout growing on its head was created in 2017. A succulent plant on Zhang’s windowsill served as the inspiration for Dooro Bear.

Zhang, who was then experiencing a challenging period in the advertising industry, noticed the neglected plant. It hadn’t been watered or cared for in a long time, yet it was still alive, albeit it had grown crooked, stretching half its body out of the balcony just to chase a little bit of sunlight.

He was moved by the sight of the plant “stretching out from the balcony, chasing the sunlight.” He felt a strong connection to it: like him, it was straining to follow the light no matter how harsh the circumstances. He wanted to share the idea with more people.

It inspired him to conceive the Dooro Bear. He transformed the succulent, known as the Bear’s Paw, into a cartoon character, which was meant to mend hearts and Zhang and his team worked toward that purpose.

The short video, “A Little Raindrop,” follows a small droplet longing for the ocean. With the help of Dooro Bear, it stays in a drought-stricken desert to convey the message that “even a single drop of water can nourish a seed.” When the little raindrop stays in the desert at the end of the short film, a timely rainstorm reinforces the story’s theme.

Zhang said they want this narrative to inspire people to stand up for their beliefs. “After making that decision, you’ll discover the universe will back you.”

The short film won first prize in the animation category at the China Short Video Competition and the Best Animated Character Award at the Fourth China Cultural and Arts Government Awards.

In recent years, Zhang and his team have increasingly incorporated an understanding of children’s mental health into their content creation.

In 2024, with the assistance of Jiading Publicity Department, Dooro Bear partnered with Jiading Liuyun Middle School affiliated to Shanghai University to create projects such as the Dooro Bear Healing Room and the Dooro Bear Psychological Therapy Course Package.

These school programs use Dooro Bear stories, films, picture books, and plush toys to help teenagers overcome emotional boundaries and heal psychologically.