Jiading studio's role in 'Ne Zha 2' success

The Hong Li Animation Studios developed characters, special effects, lighting, and rendering for the record-breaking animated film Ne Zha 2.
The Chinese animation film, “Ne Zha: Demon Child Conquers the Sea,” or “Ne Zha 2,” smashed box office records in China, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.

A quarter of the sequel was produced by Hongli Animation Studios, a Jiading-based company that also worked on the first Ne Zha movie.

Starting with characters and scene assets, the company handled the early exploration stage’s previz, as well as the production of animation, simulation, effects and lighting compositing, according to Yu Zhixin, project manager of Hongli Animation.

“Two key scenes feature expansive mountain landscapes and flocks of birds, and the special effects and rendering of the clouds alone took over a year and a half,” Yu said. “The nebula effects are another highlight.”

Yu hopes that “Ne Zha 2” will boost confidence in Chinese animated films and promote Chinese stories on the global stage.

Founded in 2017, Hong Li Animation specializes in animated films, TV series and original comics.

Zhou Songhua, deputy head of Nanxiang Town, said that the gaming and animation sector is a key part of the town’s industrial plan.

The Global Animation, Comics and Games Industry Base in Nanxiang supports animation and gaming companies with policies, talent and supply chain services as the town strives to become a hub for animation talent, technology and businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
