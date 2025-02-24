Feature / District

Haoyuan industrial park to open in late May

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
The Haoyuan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park will create an industrial chain that links smart manufacturing, sensors, medical equipment, and the growing online economy.
The Haoyuan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park in Jiading has completed its structural framework and is scheduled to be finished by the end of May.

With a total investment of 400 million yuan (US$54.92 million), the park aspires to create an industrial chain that connects smart manufacturing, sensors, medical equipment and the emerging online economy.

Located at 155 Beihe Highway in Jiading Industrial Park, the facility spans 78 mu (about 5.21 hectares) and comprises one office building and five production units.

Shanghai Haoyuan Property Management, a town-level company founded to support Jiading’s collective economy, focuses on market-driven management approaches to increase asset quality and efficiency.

The Haoyuan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park will attract upstream and downstream firms in industries such as integrated circuits, intelligent healthcare, and automotive semiconductors by renting office space, testing, and production facilities.

The park, which includes a cafeteria, business negotiation places, office spaces, and a supermarket, will join United Imaging Town and Zhuqiao Urban Village to form a larger industrial cluster.

So far, several businesses have already expressed their interest in relocating here.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
