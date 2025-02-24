Measures unveiled to boost district business, investment

Jiading released its newest action plan on February 5 to strengthen the district’s business climate and promote high-quality growth.

The plan, which has been updated regularly since 2018, focuses on meeting the needs of enterprises with 58 initiatives and 133 specific measures.

It centers on five key areas: aligning with World Bank evaluation standards, optimizing services for enterprises, optimizing regulatory inspections, strengthening the community-level foundation and fostering a favorable social environment.

Lu Fangzhou, Jiading’s Party secretary, said the measures should meet the needs of businesses, while government services should be more conveniently accessed to enterprises.

Additionally, a complete industrial ecosystem, resource connection channels and platforms for market expansion will be provided to companies.

Traditional resources, such as land, will be more efficiently used, while the supply of emerging resources, such as data computing, will be expanded.

Lu said it is important to ensure Jiading’s business environment keep improving, which will strengthen enterprises’ confidence in the future development of the district.