Local businesses resume operations quickly

Even before the end of the Chinese New Year break, businesses in Jiading quickly recommenced production to ensure prompt delivery of orders.
Even as the Chinese New Year festive mood continued in early February, Jiading businesses resumed production to fulfill orders, boost output, and expand market reach.

On February 5, the automated equipment at Shanghai Jinzhida Composite Materials Co’s digital factory was running at full speed.

Jinzhida holds a market share of over 30 percent in the automotive interior composite materials sector.

“We will seize development opportunities to better empower Jiading’s economic growth and enhance technological innovation,” said Zhang Wen, president of Jinzhida.

A meeting on the first day back at work outlined WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co’s high-quality development strategy.

“In January and February, our order value reached 52.51 million yuan (US$7.21 million), up 29.27 million from same period last year,” said Qian Chunming, a government-enterprise affairs executive of the company.

Li Huacheng

Starting February 1, ZF resumed normal operations, adjusting five production lines to manage orders.

ZF Automotive Technology (Shanghai), based in Anting Town, resumed work across its five production lines even before the end of the Chinese New Year break to meet both domestic and overseas orders, with workers on modern machinery ensuring smooth processing, assembling, sorting and packaging.

“We’ve met our expected order targets for the first quarter of 2025,” said Xia Shengping, operations manager at ZF. “Thanks to the favorable environment created by the government, ZF’s production line in Anting has been expanded, accelerating business growth.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
