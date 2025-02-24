Local businesses resume operations quickly

Even as the Chinese New Year festive mood continued in early February, Jiading businesses resumed production to fulfill orders, boost output, and expand market reach.

On February 5, the automated equipment at Shanghai Jinzhida Composite Materials Co’s digital factory was running at full speed.

Jinzhida holds a market share of over 30 percent in the automotive interior composite materials sector.

“We will seize development opportunities to better empower Jiading’s economic growth and enhance technological innovation,” said Zhang Wen, president of Jinzhida.

A meeting on the first day back at work outlined WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co’s high-quality development strategy.

“In January and February, our order value reached 52.51 million yuan (US$7.21 million), up 29.27 million from same period last year,” said Qian Chunming, a government-enterprise affairs executive of the company.