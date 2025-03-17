Pudong pushes multi-sector growth with significant project campaign in 2025

Shanghai's Pudong New Area is spearheading a significant project campaign in 2025, with annual investment hitting a record 169.2 billion yuan (US$23.3 billion). This showcases the district's determination for multi-sector growth.

This year, 433 major projects are planned, divided into four key categories: technology, urban infrastructure, ecological environment and social livelihood. The tech industry leads with 186 projects and an investment of about 121.2 billion yuan, highlighting Pudong's push for high-tech innovation. Urban infrastructure has 114 projects with around 30.7 billion yuan, aiming to boost connectivity. The ecological projects, focused on a "Beautiful Pudong," number 81 and see 8.9 billion yuan of investment for environmental sustainability. Social livelihood has 52 projects receiving 8.4 billion yuan for better public services.

Tech projects account for over two-thirds of the total investment. Alongside ongoing projects, 247 preparatory ones are in the pipeline, with research under way for future implementation.

A total of 109 new projects are set to start this year.

Among them, 36 are technology industry projects such as the capacity improvement project for the final assembly and manufacturing of the C919 large passenger aircraft, the global research and development headquarters (Phase I) of Qilu Pharmaceutical for innovative drugs, and the production and headquarters base of the second-generation high-temperature superconducting tape of Shanghai Superconductor.

There are 29 urban infrastructure projects like the ramp projects of Huaxia Elevated Road, 30 ecological environment projects such as the Guzhong Garden, and 14 social livelihood projects, including the new outpatient and emergency comprehensive building of the eastern branch of Shuguang Hospital and the Phase II project of the Hangtou branch of Longhua Hospital.

The new area also plans to complete and put 104 major engineering projects into use, an increase of 20.9 percent compared with the previous year. These projects include 36 technology industry projects such as the scientific innovation headquarters and industrialization base of Bluesail Medical as well as the global headquarters park of SmartSens Technology.

There are also 42 urban infrastructure projects like the reconstruction of the Jinke Road section between Jinhai and Jinqiao roads, 11 ecological environment projects such as the initial rainwater treatment project of the drainage system in the Jinqiao area, and 15 social livelihood projects, including the Pudong campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, the Pudong branch of Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, and the Phase II project of the Pudong Social Welfare Institute.