Feature / District

Beverage maker breaks ground on Shanghai R&D center

Rong Changchun Yang Yang
  08:10 UTC+8, 2025-03-18
Döhler's new center to create dozens of high-end R&D positions and become one of the company's three major global R&D centers to focus on the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets.
Rong Changchun Yang Yang
  08:10 UTC+8, 2025-03-18       0

Germany's Döhler, a leading player in the food and beverage industry, has started construction for a research and development center in Minhang District's Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, marking a significant step in the company's strategic expansion in China.

With a total investment of 4.2 million euros (US$4.59 million), the center will create dozens of high-end R&D positions and become one of the company's three major global R&D centers to focus on the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets.

Established in 1838, Döhler specializes in technology-driven natural ingredients and integrated solutions. Since entering the Chinese market in 2007, it has established factories in Shanghai, Rizhao in Shandong Province and Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province, employing over 500 local staff.

The new Shanghai R&D center will focus on natural flavors, health ingredients, ingredient systems and plant-based products.

Roman Kupper, president of Döhler Asia Pacific, said China was one of Döhler's key growth engines, and Shanghai, with its top talent, comprehensive industrial chain, and policy support, was an ideal location for deepening their localization strategy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
