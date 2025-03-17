Brewing success in suburban Pujiang Town

Coffee is popular with white-collar professionals in Shanghai's sycamore-tree-lined street blocks, but it is carving out its niche in the Pujiang suburb of Minhang District, especially during spring when suburban outings are popular.



The town boasts its "coffee plus" crossover entrepreneurship, in which owners of coffee stores combine coffee with different elements to create their coffee brands, such as Ye Coffee, 6th Roaster, Kuku Garden and U&Time Café. Some brands embrace nature, some explore whole-industrial line production, while some combine café operation with horticulture.

The Kuku Garden café, horticultural center and food shop are close to the Jiangyue Road Subway Station.

The café is decorated in a fairy tale style where bonsais are arranged in an orderly manner and moth orchid blooms under dim light, the smell of which is mixed with the aroma of coffee.

Clients sit cozy in a corner, sipping a cup of coffee while enjoying nature.

Kuku Garden's owner Lin Jianlong is from the southeast region of Fujian Province. He used to run a homestay hotel. He developed into a horticultural specialist by caring for the garden at his B&B hotel, which gave him the idea to open a café in a garden.

In 2023, Lin and his wife relocated to Minhang and opened their store in Pujiang Town.

"My horticulture business benefits from the flow of customers I receive from my coffee operation," Lin added.

He became friendly with his customers, and they helped him in caring for his flowers. Additionally, Kuku Garden has become a celebrity photo location that people frequent.

Ye Coffee at Lianmin Village in Pujiang is a forerunner of village coffee operations.

The cafe is in some containers near a forest. People from downtown Shanghai make the trip for a relaxing afternoon or evening every weekend.

"I usually come here in the afternoon. I order my coffee and watch the sunset over the Huangpu River," said a female client surnamed Ni.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a warm glow over the river, Ni smiled, savoring the moment. "It's not just about the coffee," she added, "it's about the experience and the connection to nature that makes it special."

Ye Coffee has incorporated stove-boiled tea, a woodland bonfire and a saucepan.

"I chose Pujiang for its appealing environment," said the founder of Ye Coffee. "In the countryside, far away from a bustling urban life, I am able to concentrate more intensely on the lovely coffee and its aroma."

White-collar market

Pang Shili founded her café, Yuji, inside the Yaolai Internet-of-Things Industrial Zone after realizing the potential of the white-collar market.

"Most of my customers come to my store to relax or to negotiate business," Pang said. "This place is peaceful and calming."

In addition to its spacious and sun-bathed environment and a variety of coffee choices, Pang also offers business meal packages. Among them, wontons with pork fillings and Italian noodles are the most popular.

"I've been an employee in the coffee industry since my graduation, and in 2022, I found this place in Pujiang," said Pang. "At that time, running a coffee store was still a novelty in the town."

Pang found entrepreneurship to be a challenging journey, but she was delighted that her clients favored her coffee and food products.

Due to its affordable rental prices and policy support, Pujiang has been drawing a lot of young people to pursue business in recent years. It is also becoming a fruitful ground for entrepreneurs, particularly in the coffee sector.

China's first communal coffee facility is The 6th Roaster, located at 3585 Sanlu Highway. Small and medium-sized coffee entrepreneurs in particular benefit from its shared space, amenities and design services, which help them save money and time on production.

The innovative and cultural coffee brand Xiā Zā Coffee was also fostered by the coffee industry's fertile soil. The brand has achieved a crossover business partnership.

Liangba Coffee, a nonprofit organization, offers employment opportunities to young people on the autistic spectrum.