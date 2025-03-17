﻿
Feature / District

'Nezha'-inspired artwork takes the spotlight

A 70-sqm artwork inspired by the film "Nezha 2" has become a popular attraction among visitors and community folks in a Minhang neighborhood.
Ti Gong

The "Nezha"-inspired inspired mural has become a popular attraction in the Hanghua No. 1 Village neighborhood.

A 70-square-meter painting inspired by the blockbuster film "Nezha 2" has become a popular attraction in the Hanghua No. 1 Village neighborhood in Minhang District.

The painting, which was made by children and local artists, makes the community feel good and brings traditional culture into art education in the community.

The movie "Nezha" embodies a spirit of defying destiny.

Earlier in February, neighbors praised a Nezha-themed illustration by a local teacher.

Following this, another local art teacher created an artwork, which drew enthusiastic participation from the kids.

Wu, the art teacher, guided 12 children aged 5 to 12 in the creative work: younger children put colors in cloud patterns, while older pupils polished the characters, ensuring both artistic quality and inclusivity.

The mural-making event became an open-air classroom, with the teacher demonstrating skills and the children painting freely.

The effort increased children's interest in traditional Chinese stories. It also encouraged parents to participate deeper.

A woman surnamed Li ordered a copy of "Investiture of Gods" for her child following the mural creation.

Art education has long been a part of community life in Hanghua No. 1 Village, and earlier events such as Mid-Autumn Festival paintings and manhole cover art received excellent responses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
