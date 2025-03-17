Year-round blossoms await in greenbelt ring parks

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Shanghai's greenbelt ring construction project and a series of celebrations on its greenbelt ring parks began at Xinzhuang Plum Garden in Minhang District.



The greenbelt ring initiative was launched in 1995. After three decades, the city has created an ecological barrier protecting its central areas. The ring belt stretches 98 kilometers and is at an average width of 500 meters. Its total area covers 4,038 hectares.

Construction of the Minhang section of the greenbelt ring began in 1998. The 13-kilometer long curve of land reaches the border between Huqingping Highway and Changning District in the north, and the junction between Old Humin Road and Xuhui District in the east. Its total area is 494 hectares.

There are now eight greenbelt ring parks in the district – Li'an Park, Minhang Sports Park, Minhang Culture Park, Xinzhuang Plum Garden, Mei Xin Long Yun Park, Meilong Ecological Park, Jinmei Park and Chunshen Park.

Residents can visit the parks and admire their signature flowers each month, such as the plum blossom at Xinzhuang Plum Garden in February, magnolia at Minhang Culture Park in March, the cherry avenue at Minhang Sports Park in April, and Meilong Ecological Park's hydrangea in May.

The first celebration took place in Xinzhuang Plum Garden from February 18 to March 12 during its plum blossom season.

The district launched its first plum flower season celebration in 1998. Previously the season mainly featured a plum flower exhibition at Xinzhuang Park and Xinzhuang Plum Garden. This year Rongpu Horticulture Center and Cai Bing Art Gallery joined as branches for a flower show and photography exhibition respectively.

"One event among the greenbelt ring parks celebration is the '50 Chairs Touring' flash mob," said Peng Hai, head of park management department at the Minhang Green Garden Office.

By the end of the year Shanghai will have 50 greenbelt ring parks. Fifty chairs, painted with signature plants and flowers of the 50 parks, will be displayed in some of the parks' forests, waterfronts and featured scenic spots.

"The route for admiring plum flowers this year stretched from the plum garden to Cai Bing Art Gallery. Along the route, tourists can admire the majority of the plum flower varieties," said Zheng Liang, head of Xinzhuang Park.

The plum exhibition had a total of more than 120 types of plum flowers and a highlight was a transplanted type featuring its cascading branches.

"Early morning and dusk are better times for admiring plum flowers. Drizzle makes the flowers look tender and plum trees on the waterfront look more graceful with their reflection in the water," Zheng said.

By the end of 2024 the district had a total of 10,433.87 hectares of green land, of which parks and greenbelts accounted for 2,936.64 hectares. Its average park land and greenbelts per capita reached 11 square meters.

Its green paths stretch for 305 kilometers and there are 221 parks of all kinds. Its ecological construction benefits nature preservation and offers leisure and entertainment space for residents.