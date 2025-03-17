Minhang firm drives commercialization of hydrogen storage technology

The world's first magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage tank, manufactured by Hydrexia, a Minhang-based company, was successfully exported to Sarawak, Malaysia, near the end of 2024.



This marked significant progress in the commercialization of hydrogen storage and transportation technology in China.

A leading domestic provider of hydrogen technology solutions, Hydrexia is accelerating its international expansion, with operations now extending to Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States.

The company focuses on comprehensive cross-industry solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation and application.

Cao Jun, the chief financial officer, attributes the company's growth to supportive domestic hydrogen policies and strategic government initiatives.

Its innovative magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage technology offers high storage density, safety and longevity, addressing challenges in long-distance and large-scale hydrogen transport.

Hydrexia's solid-state hydrogen storage products, particularly the magnesium-based tanks, have been delivered to a Shanghai chemical industry park.

"In November 2024, Hydrexia exported the world's first ton-scale magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen product to Malaysia via Shanghai Port," Cao revealed.

Since establishing operations in Minhang in 2023, Hydrexia has experienced rapid growth.

The company has been supported by local governments, with proactive efforts to integrate the firm into the local business community.

Hydrexia also established a research and development center in collaboration with academic institutions in Meilong Town.

Its research and development and technical teams have moved into the new laboratory, which now operates nearly 24/7 to test new products. In 2024 the lab was recognized as a Shanghai enterprise technology center.