All the latest news from Minhang District in March

News in brief:

Rural revitalization

Minhang has partnered with Huajian Group and Shanghai Jiangnan Architectural Design Institute to create a rural revitalization panorama project called "Pujiang First Bay Rural New World." As a pilot for the 2025 Harmonious Village initiative, the district plans to enhance a group of 10 villages in the Dazhi River area. The goal is to establish a "Shanghai-style Jiangnan" rural model that portrays a life of seeing the stars, smelling the rice, preserving nostalgia and realizing dreams. Located in the eastern part of Minhang, Pujiang Town is designated as a livable and culturally vibrant new town. It is part of the strategic extension of the "One River, One Creek" initiative and serves as a pilot for Shanghai's urban-rural integration. This panorama project covers 10 administrative villages in the southern Dazhi River area and encompasses a total area of 16.78 square kilometers.

Swiss firm's solutions

Rollomatic, a global company in precision grinding machines for cutting tools, inaugurated its China Solutions Center in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone on March 11. With investment of over 30 million yuan (US$4.14 million), it will serve as the company's hub for technological innovation and customer service in China. It's one of 60 Swiss companies in Minhang.

Six new inheritors

Six people from Minhang have been selected as representatives of the seventh batch of Shanghai's Intangible Cultural Heritage inheritors. They are: Ye Guanghua, inheritor of Qibao shadow puppetry play; Jiang Zhongqing, inheritor of lacquerware craftsmanship; Zhou Weiguo, inheritor of calligraphy and painting mounting and restoration; Cao Rong, inheritor of Shanghai ethnic musical instrument making; Yang Shengmei, inheritor of ancient ship model making; and Chen Xingzhi, inheritor of fragrant sachet making.

Whale at school

A fin whale skeleton, the largest in China, is on display at Tianyuan Foreign Language Experimental School in Minhang's Zhuanqiao Town. The skeleton, consisting of over 200 bones weighing around 3 tons and featuring 15 pairs of ribs each 10 to 12 kilos, is displayed in the school's gymnasium. The gym and its corridors were filled with related notes about baleen whales.

'Forest Village' accolade

Heping Village in Minhang's Wujing Town has been recognized as part of the second batch of "Shanghai Forest Villages," which are characterized by well-preserved natural landscapes, thriving forestry-related industries and effective management and protection. In recent years, the village has leveraged its abundant forest and water resources to develop ecological agriculture projects and eco-tourism. By the end of 2024, it had 77.8 hectares of forest, with 76.9 hectares of trees and 0.79 hectares of shrubs, resulting in a forest coverage rate of 24.6 percent, 5.8-percent higher than the city's average.

Vi Park 'outstanding'

Vi Park in the Grand NeoBay Science and Innovation Zone has been nominated as a Shanghai urban renewal outstanding practice case. More than 130 projects took part in the selection. Vi Park was transformed at the end of 2021 from the old Huayi Group Shanghai Zhengtai Rubber Factory.