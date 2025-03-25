﻿
Feature / District

Daximen City Wall gets a new lease of life

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25
A newly built antique city wall in suburban Qingpu District is gaining popularity among residents, offering a place for cultural relaxation where people can stroll and reminisce.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

A NEWLY-BUILT city wall in Qingpu is gaining popularity among the residents, offering a place for cultural relaxation where people can stroll and reminisce.

The city wall has been reconstructed based on the former Daximen Wall of Qingpu, blending rich history with modern riverside scenery.

Daximen Wall is a crucial component of Qingpu’s city fortifications. Historical records reveal that construction began in 1574 and took three years to complete, including the Daximen section.

Daximen had separate land and water gates, serving both land and water defense purposes. During the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, successive magistrates made multiple repairs.

In 1770, bricks were added to the city wall to form a horse-riding path. Between 1875 and 1908, the Daximen wall tower was rebuilt.

Daximen City Wall gets a new lease of life
Sun Jinghao

At dusk, the sunset outlines the city wall, creating a perfect backdrop for strolls.

Daximen Wall played a crucial role in military defense, particularly during the Taiping Army’s eastern expedition in 1860, showcasing its strategic importance.

However, due to the demand for construction materials and urban expansion, the centuries-old city wall, which had undergone numerous changes, was demolished in 1958.

Now, the city wall has been “reborn” in Qingpu’s old town. Its black bricks and gray tiles replicate the Ming Dynasty city wall style, and when combined with the natural landscape of the waterside walkway, they create a poetic scene.

Daximen Wall bears the collective memory of the older generation of people in Qingpu. Many residents visit the wall to read the inscriptions on it, experiencing the profound changes of Qingpu from an ancient county to a modern new city.

