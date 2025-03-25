Daximen City Wall gets a new lease of life

A NEWLY-BUILT city wall in Qingpu is gaining popularity among the residents, offering a place for cultural relaxation where people can stroll and reminisce.

The city wall has been reconstructed based on the former Daximen Wall of Qingpu, blending rich history with modern riverside scenery.

Daximen Wall is a crucial component of Qingpu’s city fortifications. Historical records reveal that construction began in 1574 and took three years to complete, including the Daximen section.

Daximen had separate land and water gates, serving both land and water defense purposes. During the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, successive magistrates made multiple repairs.

In 1770, bricks were added to the city wall to form a horse-riding path. Between 1875 and 1908, the Daximen wall tower was rebuilt.