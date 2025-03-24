Women exhibit their strength in different trades

Women in various fields in Jiading District are demonstrating their strengths by processing data with precision in labs, nurturing students with empathy in classrooms, offering insightful guidance in boardrooms, and providing compassionate support in their communities. In this issue, as we celebrate International Women’s Day in March, may they continue to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a woman.

Promoting rural education

Wu Baoying, the principal of three rural schools in Jiading District, has spent three decades providing rural primary school students with music education and tutoring from top teachers.

“I grew up in a village, and I decided long ago that my mission would be to promote rural education,” said Wu.

Early this month, inside a student extracurricular center in Jiading Primary School affiliated with Shanghai Normal University, Wu was conducting a group of children in accordion ensemble.

The children were wearing school uniforms neatly, and the music they played was melodious and encouraging.

The Little Sea Lion Accordion Troupe of Jiading Primary School was founded four years ago and has won the gold medal at the Shanghai Spring International Accordion Culture and Arts Festival’s Yangtze River Delta Region Online Concert for four consecutive years.

“We’re a country school according to the municipal education committee’s classification, and parents of a country school tend to create less room for their kids’ art education,” said Wu.

“What if the kids are able to receive free art education at school? That will help them greatly in their later life.”

In 2020, Jiading Primary School sought help from the team of Professor Li Cong, former dean of Shanghai Normal University Music College, and founded its Little Sea Lion Accordion Troupe.

“It is really difficult and a treasured experience for an ordinary public school to promote accordion as a free selection course,” said Xu Huiping, a music teacher at Jiading Primary School. “The first year was especially tough. The school purchased the accordions to alleviate financial concerns for the kids and their families.”

About 15 years ago, when Wu was headmaster of Nanxiang Primary School, she promised that the school would create a star teacher of its own in about three or five years.

She sought fund support from the education bureau, seminar quotas from education research departments, and academic works publishing quotas from different presses.

“I was quite taken aback when I learned I was to become the first star teacher,” said Zhu Yanqing, a star teacher on the math team at Nanxiang Primary School.

“When we were heading together toward the goal, I was able to feel as if Dean Wu were pushing me ahead with all her efforts. Now I am a star teacher and tutoring the younger generation of teachers; I still miss the hug she gave me while asking me, ‘Now it’s your turn to lead.’”