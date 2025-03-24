Outdoor studio for period dramas ready for shoots

An outdoor shooting area for period dramas has been completed at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Anting Town, Jiading District.

It features city walls, a drum tower, a zigzag bridge, and the Top Scholar’s Mansion, including both its exterior and interior sets. With the outdoor set taking up over 2,000 square meters, the overall period drama filming base is expected to cover roughly 4,600 square meters.

“The period drama set follows the architectural style of the Sui (AD 581-618) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties, known for its understated elegance,” said Hou Nannan, business manager of the Shanghai International Short Video Center.

“This design provides production teams with greater creative flexibility to meet diverse filming needs.”

An indoor filming area adjacent to the outdoor section is also under construction.

“The indoor sets will include the imperial study, imperial kitchen, and the chambers of the empress and empress dowager, with completion expected by this summer,” said Hou.