French artist's romance with blue-and-white porcelain

After completing his studies at the French Academy of Visual Arts, he pursued his fascination with Eastern culture and embarked on a journey to China in 2009.

French artist Hervé Dauce, who resides in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town, interprets the limitless possibilities of cross-cultural fusion through his work.

Initially spending three months in Guangdong Province, Dauce was captivated by the rich historical and cultural heritage of Nanxiang and decided to make Shanghai his permanent home. He and his partner embarked on a new artistic journey in Jiading District.

“Nanxiang is an ancient town with a history spanning over a thousand years. I love the strong cultural atmosphere here,” he said.

“The people are warm and friendly, and the culture is rich and diverse, providing me with endless artistic inspiration. Here, I have found not only a sense of home but also a true artistic belonging.”

A variety of literature and design references on blue-and-white porcelain greet visitors to his studio. He is aware that, as a French artist, he must combine his cultural heritage with Chinese customs to achieve genuine innovation in China.

“My studies in France provided me with a solid artistic foundation,” Dauce said, “and after coming to China, I dedicated myself to bringing these two cultures together in my work, fostering a cross-cultural dialogue through my art.”

Dauce was captivated by the rich cultural legacy of Chinese blue-and-white porcelain. He decided to integrate French design concepts with this centuries-old tradition. After he finished his drawings, he went to Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, to actively participate in all stages of the porcelain-making process — from choosing the materials to creating the finished piece.

Dauce’s first collection of blue-and-white porcelain was inspired by ancient Chinese jade and carving art. He meticulously studied the smooth texture of jade and the intricate lines of traditional carvings, skillfully incorporating these elements into his porcelain designs.

Some of Dauce’s blue-and-white porcelain works are now on display at the Guochao (China-chic) Aesthetics Space in Nanxiang.