French artist's romance with blue-and-white porcelain
French artist Hervé Dauce, who resides in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town, interprets the limitless possibilities of cross-cultural fusion through his work.
After completing his studies at the French Academy of Visual Arts, he pursued his fascination with Eastern culture and embarked on a journey to China in 2009.
Initially spending three months in Guangdong Province, Dauce was captivated by the rich historical and cultural heritage of Nanxiang and decided to make Shanghai his permanent home. He and his partner embarked on a new artistic journey in Jiading District.
“Nanxiang is an ancient town with a history spanning over a thousand years. I love the strong cultural atmosphere here,” he said.
“The people are warm and friendly, and the culture is rich and diverse, providing me with endless artistic inspiration. Here, I have found not only a sense of home but also a true artistic belonging.”
A variety of literature and design references on blue-and-white porcelain greet visitors to his studio. He is aware that, as a French artist, he must combine his cultural heritage with Chinese customs to achieve genuine innovation in China.
“My studies in France provided me with a solid artistic foundation,” Dauce said, “and after coming to China, I dedicated myself to bringing these two cultures together in my work, fostering a cross-cultural dialogue through my art.”
Dauce was captivated by the rich cultural legacy of Chinese blue-and-white porcelain. He decided to integrate French design concepts with this centuries-old tradition. After he finished his drawings, he went to Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, to actively participate in all stages of the porcelain-making process — from choosing the materials to creating the finished piece.
Dauce’s first collection of blue-and-white porcelain was inspired by ancient Chinese jade and carving art. He meticulously studied the smooth texture of jade and the intricate lines of traditional carvings, skillfully incorporating these elements into his porcelain designs.
Some of Dauce’s blue-and-white porcelain works are now on display at the Guochao (China-chic) Aesthetics Space in Nanxiang.
His artwork maintains the color scheme and fluid lines of traditional Chinese blue-and-white porcelain, while incorporating Western three-dimensional forms and modern design concepts, achieving a seamless fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.
“People are often curious about how a foreign artist can create artwork inspired by traditional Chinese culture. Many ask about my creative process and how I explore and learn about Chinese elements. I’m truly grateful for all the appreciation of my work,” Dauce said.
In future, he intends to keep visiting various art galleries and museums to draw more inspiration from Chinese culture. He notes that Nanxiang, a 1,000-year-old town, boasts a distinct local culture alongside its rich history.
“I hope to promote the integration of Chinese and French culture through more of my works, allowing more people to appreciate the beauty of cultural fusion,” he said.
Dauce aims to delve deeper into Nanxiang’s cultural heritage and incorporate its traditional elements into his future creations. Features such as Nanxiang’s classical gardens, ancient architecture, and traditional craftsmanship may all serve as inspiration for his upcoming works.