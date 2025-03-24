Pop-ups and stunning floral displays turn Jing'an into a hive of activity

Jing'an is exploding with vitality with Huazhao Festival transforming Daning Park into a vibrant spring wonderland and Doraemon & Friends Tour turning Anyi Road into a spectacle.

Spring into action Spring is in full swing, and Jing'an is bursting with energy. From global pop-ups and floral displays to cultural showcases, the district's spring festival blends fashion, tradition and innovation. Explore the events and celebrate the sunny season.

Four key springtime events

Ti Gong

Jing'an Huazhao Festival The first-ever Jing'an Huazhao Festival is in full swing, transforming Daning Park into a vibrant spring wonderland. It honors the traditional flower goddess' birthday, blending cultural heritage with modern experiences. A breathtaking 12,000-square-meter tulip field greets visitors, while cherry blossoms, crabapples and magnolias reach peak bloom, creating a picture-perfect spring scene. At the heart of the festival is a 1-kilometer cultural experience route, where guests can explore folk performances, craft markets, poetry-inspired tea gatherings and a hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) showcase. An interactive hanfu dressing experience is availed, allowing visitors to try on traditional Chinese outfits and walk alongside 12 "flower goddesses." Adding fun, the festival is divided into three themed weeks on flower goddess, sports and romance.

Date: Through March 30 Venue: Daning Park Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Doraemon A towering 12-meter Doraemon and nearly 100 life-sized statues transformed Anyi Road into a whimsical spectacle on March 8, giving fans a surprise pop-up with beloved characters like Nobita Nobi, Shizuka Minamoto, Takeshi Gouda and Suneo Honekawa. But this was just the beginning. The "100% Doraemon & Friends Tour" is set to make its Chinese mainland debut at Jing'an Kerry Center from March 29 to May 5, marking the robotic cat's long-awaited return to the city after the "100 Doraemon Secret Gadget Expo" in 2013. Organized by Jing'an Kerry Center, AllRightsReserved, and Fujiko Pro, the exhibition will immerse visitors in Doraemon's world, blending nostalgia with interactive fun. Free-entry zones along Anyi Road and the mall's atrium will bring the comic to life with the "Doraemon Blue Carpet" and the "Giant Manga Zone." The ticketed exhibition areas take it further, featuring 82 life-sized Doraemon statues recreating iconic movie moments. A major highlight exclusive to Shanghai is "Gian's World Tour Concert," a brand-new animated short from Shin-Ei Animation infused with local elements. For fans looking to take home a piece of the magic, limited-edition collectibles include scented plush dorayaki-shaped keychains and a "Purple Sweet Potato" Doraemon merchandise line. Meanwhile, select restaurants at Jing'an Kerry Center will serve themed dishes, turning the experience into a full-day Doraemon adventure.

Date: March 29-May 5 Free-entry zones: "Doraemon Blue Carpet" – Anyi Road "Giant Manga Zone" – Atrium, L1, Jing'an Kerry Center Ticketed areas: "Doraemon Outdoor Exhibition" – North Gate 5, Jing'an Kerry Center "Manga Art Exhibition Hall" – South Plaza, Jing'an Kerry Center "Doraemon Sculpture Park" – South Plaza, Jing'an Kerry Center "100% Cinema" – Anyi Road Entrance, Jing'an Kerry Center Ticket Platform: Maoyan Ticket Information: Adult Ticket (Weekdays): 130 yuan Adult Ticket (Weekends & Holidays): 150 yuan Child Ticket (Weekdays): 100 yuan Child Ticket (Weekends & Holidays): 120 yuan



Ti Gong

Rolife This month, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World teams up with trendy toy brand Rolife for a spring celebration that combines romance, elegance and creativity. The "Spring into Spring" event brings Rolife's artistic vision to life with an exhibition, interactive experiences and a creative market. The highlight, "Blooming Dreams" exhibition, takes place at the historic Tianhou Palace, inviting visitors on a dreamlike journey with three characters, Nanci, Wowen and Charline. Beyond the exhibition, Rolife offers hands-on activities like kite-making and traditional printmaking, fusing cultural heritage with modern creativity. In the commercial complex, the pedestrian bridge features Rolife's beloved character, Nanci, which has quickly become a popular photo spot.

Date: Through March 30

Venue: Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World Admission: Free

Ti Gong