Hemu Village Reading Room declared nation's best
The Hemu Village Reading Room has been recognized as a national Most Beautiful Rural Reading Room, enriching Hemu Water Street in Qingpu with its literary charm.
The reading room is spacious and bright, with a wall dominated by tall bookshelves filled with books ranging from agricultural technology, history and culture to children’s literature and classics.
Natural light filters through large windows, casting a warm glow over the quiet space, and the seats are cozy, creating a warm and comfortable reading environment. The occasional rustle of turning pages and the laughter of passers-by blend together, forming a harmonious rural reading scene.
“Since its establishment, the reading room has become a popular spot where villagers come to read and chat, loved by all ages,” said Fang Jing, a village official.
It has also incorporated functions such as parent-child activities, enriching the local community’s spiritual life.
In recent years, Hemu Village in Zhaoxiang Town has focused on enhancing the rural living environment by introducing businesses in agricultural innovation, cultural innovation and commerce. The water street has been transformed into a rural landscape belt that integrates leisure, sightseeing and culture.
Walking into Hemu Water Street, people will be surrounded by a strong bookish atmosphere.
It not only has boutique cafes and restaurants, but also bookstores with strong cultural essence.
At Hemu Coffee Shop, you can swap old books for a cup of coffee, while the Garden Coffee Reading Room offers a unique experience in a lush vegetable garden.