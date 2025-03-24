Hemu Village Reading Room declared nation's best

The Hemu Village Reading Room has been recognized as a national Most Beautiful Rural Reading Room, enriching Hemu Water Street in Qingpu with its literary charm.

The reading room is spacious and bright, with a wall dominated by tall bookshelves filled with books ranging from agricultural technology, history and culture to children’s literature and classics.

Natural light filters through large windows, casting a warm glow over the quiet space, and the seats are cozy, creating a warm and comfortable reading environment. The occasional rustle of turning pages and the laughter of passers-by blend together, forming a harmonious rural reading scene.