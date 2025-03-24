|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Jiading to host humanoid robot ecology conference

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
The 2025 China Humanoid Robot Ecology Conference seeks to foster high-quality development in the humanoid robotics sector and accelerate its application in new fields.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

The 2025 China Humanoid Robot Ecology Conference will be held from April 25 to 26 at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading’s Anting Town.

The event will bring together the world’s best firms in humanoid robotics and future technologies to demonstrate cutting-edge research and applications.

Participants will share industry trends and market insights at several forums and foster international collaboration, driving the integration of technology into daily life and boosting the industry.

The Intelligent Robots and Future Technology Exhibition will also be held, featuring around 100 exhibitors across 10,000 square meters. Industry-leading businesses, including Unitree Robotics, Leju Robot and MagicLab, will showcase their latest innovations.

Currently, Unitree Robotics has confirmed a 54-square-meter exhibition booth. They will showcase the humanoid intelligent agent G1, the H1 — the world’s first electrically powered humanoid robot capable of performing a stationary backflip, and the B2 quadruped robot, designed for applications in power inspections, firefighting and rescue operations.

Additionally, the Humanoid Robot Boxing Championship and Humanoid Robot Soccer Exhibition Match will deliver exciting performances during the time of conference.

“On the boxing ring, we will witness breakthroughs in multimodal fusion algorithms, motion control, vision and perception technologies,” said Zhao Yong, founder of China Robot Network.

According to the 2024 China Humanoid Robot White Paper, humanoid robots have enormous application potential and a market worth trillions.

“Jiading has unique advantages in the robotics industry, as diverse application scenarios and a strong manufacturing base are key factors for advancing embodied intelligence,” Zhao said.

He noted that Jiading should focus on “robot+” application scenarios, such as using industrial robots for hazardous, repetitive and dirty tasks to support the transformation of traditional manufacturing enterprises.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     