Jiading to host humanoid robot ecology conference

The 2025 China Humanoid Robot Ecology Conference will be held from April 25 to 26 at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading’s Anting Town.

The event will bring together the world’s best firms in humanoid robotics and future technologies to demonstrate cutting-edge research and applications.

Participants will share industry trends and market insights at several forums and foster international collaboration, driving the integration of technology into daily life and boosting the industry.

The Intelligent Robots and Future Technology Exhibition will also be held, featuring around 100 exhibitors across 10,000 square meters. Industry-leading businesses, including Unitree Robotics, Leju Robot and MagicLab, will showcase their latest innovations.

Currently, Unitree Robotics has confirmed a 54-square-meter exhibition booth. They will showcase the humanoid intelligent agent G1, the H1 — the world’s first electrically powered humanoid robot capable of performing a stationary backflip, and the B2 quadruped robot, designed for applications in power inspections, firefighting and rescue operations.

Additionally, the Humanoid Robot Boxing Championship and Humanoid Robot Soccer Exhibition Match will deliver exciting performances during the time of conference.

“On the boxing ring, we will witness breakthroughs in multimodal fusion algorithms, motion control, vision and perception technologies,” said Zhao Yong, founder of China Robot Network.

According to the 2024 China Humanoid Robot White Paper, humanoid robots have enormous application potential and a market worth trillions.

“Jiading has unique advantages in the robotics industry, as diverse application scenarios and a strong manufacturing base are key factors for advancing embodied intelligence,” Zhao said.

He noted that Jiading should focus on “robot+” application scenarios, such as using industrial robots for hazardous, repetitive and dirty tasks to support the transformation of traditional manufacturing enterprises.