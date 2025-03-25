﻿
Feature / District

Leading innovation in logistics software from Chonggu Town

﻿ Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
President of leading player in logistics and supply chain software, praises strong support enabling leapfrog development in technological innovation and market expansion.
﻿ Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

Since its establishment in 2004, Shanghai Flux Information Technology Co has taken root in Qingpu’s Chonggu Town.

A top player in the logistics and supply chain software sector, the company relies on its robust product and service capabilities to make business expansions.

Its supply chain execution software is used in 20 industries, including medicine, consumer goods, e-commerce, automobiles, electronics and new energy. Its customers are in 24 countries, including well-known brands including Honeywell, TCL and Hisense.

“Every step of Flux’s growth has been made possible by the strong support of Qingpu District and Chonggu Town,” said Shi Zunli, president of the company.

“We have received significant assistance in talent introduction, policy guidance, tax incentives and project support, enabling us to achieve leapfrog development in technological innovation and market expansion.”

To accelerate product upgrade and technological innovation, Flux plans to establish a research and development center in Chonggu Town this year. The center will focus on attracting top research talent and creating an efficient R&D platform to spark innovation and provide continuous momentum for its growth, driving the industry forward.

In recent years, Chonggu Town has strategically positioned itself in cutting-edge fields such as life health, green energy, artificial intelligence technology and smart logistics. Moving forward, it will continue to enhance its business environment and advance major projects to boost regional growth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
Honeywell
TCL
Hisense
﻿
