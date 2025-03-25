|   
Feature / District

Horticultural complex revitalizes rural town

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Huatianli, a horticultural complex in Chonggu Town, has integrated natural elements and local culture to establish a multifaceted complex including several business types.
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25

Huatianli, a horticulture complex in Chonggu Town, serves as a perfect example of successful rural revitalization and optimized business environments after four years’ development.

“Huatianli,” meaning “flower field,” was established with the concept of enjoying nature and love.

It integrates natural elements and local culture to create a comprehensive complex with diverse business formats, such as nature education, micro-landscape research and development, leisure tourism, catering and B&B.

A music festival held at Huatianli

Li Wenyong, the founder of Huatianli, chose Chonggu for its creative people, gorgeous environment and strong local government backing for rural regeneration.

From project approval to operation, the town government has provided policy support and helped the project break through the barriers of traditional agriculture and service industries through resource integration.

Since its launch in 2021, the project has become a popular tourist spot in Shanghai.

Its success lies not only in its business model innovation but also in Chonggu Town’s favorable business environment. Leveraging its rich cultural heritage and prime location, the town has been actively improving its business environment by offering comprehensive support for companies at every stage of their development.

The success of the project has injected new vitality into Chonggu Town’s rural revitalization. It has not only promoted local agricultural development but also facilitated the integration of tourism, education, and cultural creativity industries.

As Li said, “Choosing the right soil is even more crucial than simply working hard.”

Chonggu Town plans to further deepen its business environment reform and promote the high-quality development of rural industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
