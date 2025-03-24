|   
Feature / District

Spring stories blend tradition with innovation in painting

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Lu Yanshao Art Institute is hosting "The story of spring: masters' exhibition of Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy" until June 29.
Spring stories blend tradition with innovation in painting

The Lu Yanshao Art Gallery is currently hosting an exhibition titled “The Story of Spring,” featuring works by master painters from the Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy.

Running until June 29, this exhibition showcases nearly 60 pieces created by artists spanning three generations. The artworks are categorized into three main themes: landscapes, flowers and birds, and figures, offering a rich tapestry of styles and subjects that highlight the evolving traditions of Chinese painting.

Rich in content and diverse in form, the exhibition beautifully captures the vibrant scenes of spring, celebrating the magnificent landscapes of the motherland.

Spring stories blend tradition with innovation in painting

“A Good Season of Spring Breezes” by Lin Ximing

Whether through traditional brushstrokes or innovative experiments on rice paper, these artworks embody the philosophy that art should originate from life, reflecting and celebrating it.

Through their unique artistic language, the artists conjure up together the charm of Shanghai-style painting under the new epoch.

Spring stories blend tradition with innovation in painting

“Distant Mist Shrouds the Green” by Le Zhenwen

The Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy and Lu Yanshao Art Gallery have once again joined hands to deepen their “cooperative partnership,” bringing high-quality exhibition resources from the city center to suburban towns and communities, meeting the growing cultural needs of the citizens.

In addition to this exhibition, the gallery is also showcasing “Majestic Cloud-Capped Mountains,” an exhibition of Lu Yanshao’s landscape masterpieces.

The exhibition showcases a selection of Lu’s finest landscape paintings from various periods, allowing visitors to appreciate the unique charm of his work. Lu (1909-1993), born in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town, was a master of modern Chinese landscape painting.

If you go:

Date: Through June 29 (closed on Mondays), 9am-4:30pm

Address: 358 Dongdajie

东大街358号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
