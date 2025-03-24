Spring stories blend tradition with innovation in painting

The Lu Yanshao Art Gallery is currently hosting an exhibition titled “The Story of Spring,” featuring works by master painters from the Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy.

Running until June 29, this exhibition showcases nearly 60 pieces created by artists spanning three generations. The artworks are categorized into three main themes: landscapes, flowers and birds, and figures, offering a rich tapestry of styles and subjects that highlight the evolving traditions of Chinese painting.

Rich in content and diverse in form, the exhibition beautifully captures the vibrant scenes of spring, celebrating the magnificent landscapes of the motherland.