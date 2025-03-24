New store a lifestyle choice for young people

The first On the Road Store outlet in Qingpu has opened at Panlong Tiandi.

A representative of Shanghai’s roadside wine culture, the store has won the favor of many young people with its unique business philosophy and colorful social activities, and is expected to become a new landmark in Qingpu’s night economy.

At 7pm, as night falls in Panlong Tiandi, in the 30-square-meter semi-open store, a bartender is focused on making cocktails for customers. The store’s shelves display over a hundred kinds of beers and spirits. The space has attracted many people to explore, enjoying a moment of freedom.