Feature / District

New store a lifestyle choice for young people

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25
With a unique business philosophy and colorful social activities, the first On the Road Store in Qingpu is expected to become a new landmark in the district's night economy.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

The first On the Road Store outlet in Qingpu has opened at Panlong Tiandi.

A representative of Shanghai’s roadside wine culture, the store has won the favor of many young people with its unique business philosophy and colorful social activities, and is expected to become a new landmark in Qingpu’s night economy.

At 7pm, as night falls in Panlong Tiandi, in the 30-square-meter semi-open store, a bartender is focused on making cocktails for customers. The store’s shelves display over a hundred kinds of beers and spirits. The space has attracted many people to explore, enjoying a moment of freedom.

New store a lifestyle choice for young people
Xu Zhe

The store’s shelves display over a hundred kinds of beers and spirits.

The On the Road Store at Panlong Tiandi continues the brand’s signature style, which features a stand-up bar convenience store format. It offers a curated selection of beverages from around the world, including beer, wine and spirits, catering to the tastes of customers of all ages.

In addition to a wide range of alcoholic options, the shop focuses on creating a social space for young people. It encourages customers to mingle and chat at the entrance or roadside.

“I really like coming here because I can meet more like-minded people offline. Compared to buying drinks online, the staff here can share the characteristics of each drink with me, which goes beyond the drink itself. It represents a culture and spirit,” said a customer surnamed Zhang.

The emotional value of offline consumption includes the relaxation that urban dwellers crave, something hard to achieve through online purchasing, he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
