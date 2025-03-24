New store a lifestyle choice for young people
The first On the Road Store outlet in Qingpu has opened at Panlong Tiandi.
A representative of Shanghai’s roadside wine culture, the store has won the favor of many young people with its unique business philosophy and colorful social activities, and is expected to become a new landmark in Qingpu’s night economy.
At 7pm, as night falls in Panlong Tiandi, in the 30-square-meter semi-open store, a bartender is focused on making cocktails for customers. The store’s shelves display over a hundred kinds of beers and spirits. The space has attracted many people to explore, enjoying a moment of freedom.
The On the Road Store at Panlong Tiandi continues the brand’s signature style, which features a stand-up bar convenience store format. It offers a curated selection of beverages from around the world, including beer, wine and spirits, catering to the tastes of customers of all ages.
In addition to a wide range of alcoholic options, the shop focuses on creating a social space for young people. It encourages customers to mingle and chat at the entrance or roadside.
“I really like coming here because I can meet more like-minded people offline. Compared to buying drinks online, the staff here can share the characteristics of each drink with me, which goes beyond the drink itself. It represents a culture and spirit,” said a customer surnamed Zhang.
The emotional value of offline consumption includes the relaxation that urban dwellers crave, something hard to achieve through online purchasing, he added.