US$7.16b worth of projects for 2025 unveiled in Jiading

Jiading District unveiled 58 major projects at the Jiading 2025 Major Project Construction Promotion Conference on February 27.

The conference reviewed the progress of major projects in 2024 and outlined targets and tasks for 2025.

The 2025 projects have a total investment of around 51.81 billion yuan (US$7.16 billion), among which about 10.13 billion yuan is set to be spent this year.

Among these, there are 30 projects in Jiading New City and eight in North Hongqiao, two strategic growth engines for the suburban district.

A total of 22 projects focus on industrial development, including the United Imaging production and R&D base, SAIC’s Qingtao plant, and several major scientific research projects. These projects are meant to stimulate innovation and long-term economic expansion.

There are other projects covering sectors such as transportation, rental housing, schools, and hospitals to enhance public services.

Of the 58 projects, 13 will be launched, 31 are scheduled for completion, and 14 are under construction.

This year, Jiading will also be involved in 27 large city-level projects, including five preliminary projects and 22 authorized projects.

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, said at the conference that it is important to recognize the challenges facing major projects.

He emphasized the need to intensify efforts and strengthen support to ensure these key initiatives are successfully implemented and deliver results as soon as possible.

All stages of project development should be more efficient, and government departments should provide strong guidance and proactive services, according to Lu.

He also encouraged the use of innovative products from local companies in major projects and called for the accelerated reserve of high-level functional and industrial projects.