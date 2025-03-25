Shanghai Jahwa's unit reports robust production orders

Shanghai Jahwa’s Qingpu factory has had a strong start to 2025, resuming smoothly after the Spring Festival with robust production orders and operations.

As domestic brands gain consumer recognition, especially with the rise of guochao (China-chic) and traditional cultural elements, domestic cosmetics are becoming more popular among consumers.

Shanghai Jahwa, a century-old cosmetics enterprise, has a product portfolio spanning beauty, personal care and home cleaning, maternal and infant care, with well-known brands Liushen (Six Gods) and Yuze (Dr Yu), alongside classic brands like Yashuang and Chunlei.

Over the decades, Shanghai Jahwa has been committed to providing high-quality products to meet consumers’ aspirations for a better life, becoming a key representative of China Manufacturing and the Shanghai Brand in the toiletries industry.

Mao Yun, Shanghai Jahwa’s manufacturing operations director, said that the company is dedicated to innovating and upgrading both new and old brands to adapt to market changes and satisfy customers.

Shanghai Jahwa has five factories, including plants in Morocco and the UK, with a combined annual production capacity of 900 million units.

Qingpu Kuayue Factory boasts a 1.2-billion-yuan investment, spans 100,000 square meters, and has an annual capacity of 700 million units, specializing in skin care, hair care, and perfume production.