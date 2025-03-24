Handmade wedding outfit draws crowds at Huafuhui

The Huafuhui Culture Hall, led by Feng Jing — an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Qingpu’s single-piece cheongsam making technique, has recently opened at the Shanghai International Media Port in Xuhui’s riverside.

In the exhibition hall, the most eye-catching exhibit is a traditional handmade wedding dress.

“For the wedding dress, we designed a 15-panel mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, that can spread out a full 360 degrees,” said Feng. “As you walk, the skirt flutters like a phoenix. The wedding dress’s embroidery features auspicious patterns such as dragons and phoenixes, with buttons that symbolize blessings.”

Valued at nearly 1 million yuan (US$137,900), this piece is crafted from heavyweight silk fabric, inspired by traditional Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) imperial wedding attire. It integrates various weaving and embroidery techniques, featuring 24K gold thread embroidery that never fades.