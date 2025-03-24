|   
Feature / District

Handmade wedding outfit draws crowds at Huafuhui

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25
Million-yuan hand-made wedding dress a highlight of the Huafuhui Culture Museum which now has a new home in the Shanghai International Media Port in Xuhui's riverfront area.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

The Huafuhui Culture Hall, led by Feng Jing — an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Qingpu’s single-piece cheongsam making technique, has recently opened at the Shanghai International Media Port in Xuhui’s riverside.

In the exhibition hall, the most eye-catching exhibit is a traditional handmade wedding dress.

“For the wedding dress, we designed a 15-panel mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, that can spread out a full 360 degrees,” said Feng. “As you walk, the skirt flutters like a phoenix. The wedding dress’s embroidery features auspicious patterns such as dragons and phoenixes, with buttons that symbolize blessings.”

Valued at nearly 1 million yuan (US$137,900), this piece is crafted from heavyweight silk fabric, inspired by traditional Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) imperial wedding attire. It integrates various weaving and embroidery techniques, featuring 24K gold thread embroidery that never fades.

Handmade wedding outfit draws crowds at Huafuhui
Yuan Danfeng

Feng Jing (in white) showcases the most valuable cheongsam in the hall to visitors.

Feng said that Huafuhui’s wedding series was showcased at the Jiangnan Watertown Wedding Show in Qingpu. The tourism route, which blends Jiangnan culture with intangible cultural heritage techniques, was successfully included in the 2018-2023 list of outstanding practice cases for the deep integration of Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage and tourism development.

Since the launch of the “Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Enters International Media Port” event, representative intangible cultural heritage projects recommended by various districts have settled in the international media port.

This initiative not only showcases the unique charm of Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage but also promotes the transmission and development of traditional culture, achieving a dual enhancement of cultural value and economic benefits.

“The move will serve as a window and bridge for Qingpu’s single-piece cheongsam to connect with the international market. We hope it will also attract more tourists to experience it in Qingpu’s watertown,” said Feng.

This year, the culture hall plans to collaborate with studios specializing in intangible cultural heritage embroidery and jade carving to host over 50 exhibitions. These will feature innovative designs of butterfly-themed cultural and creative products. Additionally, the museum will reach out to communities, campuses, commercial areas, and industrial parks to bring intangible cultural heritage closer to the public.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
Xuhui
