Self-developed Tianhe C1 to be used for interactive services

A LEADING Chinese innovative digital technology enterprise based in Jiading New City, iSoftStone, recently launched its first embodied intelligent humanoid robot, Tianhe C1.

The 130cm, 32kg humanoid robot has piqued the interest of visitors to the company’s exhibition hall.

Tianhe C1 is designed for research, education and interactive services and has 29 degrees of freedom, allowing for significant flexibility and motion simulation capacity.

With a battery life of more than four hours, it can walk at speeds ranging from 0.8 to 1.0 meters per second.

Nebula, a self-developed intelligent computing platform by iSoftStone, powers the robot with integrated joints, dexterous hands, voice and visual perception peripherals.

The platform is also compatible with a variety of advanced AI models, increasing the robot’s application potential.

Tianhe C1, equipped with the company’s self-developed Tianxuan large model, can quickly build a map of its environment, intelligently plan the optimal route, and flexibly avoid obstacles.

Furthermore, by deeply integrating the Tianxuan large model and reinforcement learning algorithms, Tianhe C1 has multimodal perception, autonomous learning, planning, decision-making and emotional interaction capabilities.

iSoftStone plans to increase R&D investment and introduce products such as the Tianqing series for flexible manufacturing labor substitution and the Tianxi series for general-purpose humanoid robots. These products will support robot data collection, 3C (computer, communication and consumer electronic) and automotive flexible manufacturing and interactive services.

By leveraging its strengths in artificial intelligence, the company seeks to significantly broaden the application of humanoid robots in industrial and home settings, prompting intelligent transformation across various industries.