Action plan balances district strength, development needs and local reforms

Qingpu District released an action plan at the start of 2025 to optimize its business environment, aiming to enhance the experience of businesses and drive continuous upgrades.

Last year, the suburban district continuously simplified procedures and enhanced services for enterprises, boosting business confidence.

The action plan for this year focuses on five key areas: government services, rule of law, market vitality, innovation and human-oriented environment. The plan aligns with the World Bank business and investment climate evaluation system.

It integrates the district’s unique strength and development need and introduces locally tailored reform measures, forming a comprehensive framework.

Targeting the overall reform goal, it strives to create a business environment featuring efficient government service, law-based governance, vibrant markets, innovation and human-oriented appeal.

Centering on these, the district has outlined 100 tasks across 50 aspects, including deepened enterprise-responsive service, direct policy benefits, improved one-stop government service, optimized business inspection, enhanced openness, industrial chain integration and better talent service.

According to the district’s Development and Reform Commission, the Qingpu 8.0 Plan focuses on enterprise needs and government capabilities, targeting operational difficulties.

It includes projects to address financing difficulties of small and medium-sized enterprises, enhance labor security for recruitment, optimize rental housing supply, encourage talent residency, improve commuting, improve telecom facility service for businesses, expedite business expansion procedures, and offer support for employees’ child education.

It will also implement a project that aims to bring “eight tangible benefits” to businesses.

These measures aim to resolve major difficulties of market entities and make the district a piece of fertile land for business development, officials said.