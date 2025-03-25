﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Action plan balances district strength, development needs and local reforms

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Qingpu District's action plan, released earlier this year, focuses on five key areas: government services, rule of law, market vitality, innovation, and human-oriented environment.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

Qingpu District released an action plan at the start of 2025 to optimize its business environment, aiming to enhance the experience of businesses and drive continuous upgrades.

Last year, the suburban district continuously simplified procedures and enhanced services for enterprises, boosting business confidence.

The action plan for this year focuses on five key areas: government services, rule of law, market vitality, innovation and human-oriented environment. The plan aligns with the World Bank business and investment climate evaluation system.

It integrates the district’s unique strength and development need and introduces locally tailored reform measures, forming a comprehensive framework.

Targeting the overall reform goal, it strives to create a business environment featuring efficient government service, law-based governance, vibrant markets, innovation and human-oriented appeal.

Centering on these, the district has outlined 100 tasks across 50 aspects, including deepened enterprise-responsive service, direct policy benefits, improved one-stop government service, optimized business inspection, enhanced openness, industrial chain integration and better talent service.

According to the district’s Development and Reform Commission, the Qingpu 8.0 Plan focuses on enterprise needs and government capabilities, targeting operational difficulties.

It includes projects to address financing difficulties of small and medium-sized enterprises, enhance labor security for recruitment, optimize rental housing supply, encourage talent residency, improve commuting, improve telecom facility service for businesses, expedite business expansion procedures, and offer support for employees’ child education.

It will also implement a project that aims to bring “eight tangible benefits” to businesses.

These measures aim to resolve major difficulties of market entities and make the district a piece of fertile land for business development, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     