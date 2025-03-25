|   
Feature / District

District partners with Fudan to build sci-tech park

  14:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Qingpu District and Fudan University have signed a cooperation agreement to build a science and technology park in the suburban district.
Qingpu District and Fudan University recently signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop a science and technology park, with the Qingpu Innovation Center as a key component supported by this national-level university.

The collaboration aims to create a regional innovation ecosystem, focusing on nurturing strategic emerging industrial clusters in artificial intelligence and biotechnology. It also seeks to promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and industrial upgrade.

The university sci-teck park will highlight the cutting-edge tracks of AI and BT, creating an innovation chain and ecosystem involving academic innovation, incubation services and industry aggregation.

Based on the cooperation, Fudan University will fully leverage its academic strengths and research capabilities to accelerate the transformation of achievements.

Under the agreement, the two sides will conduct comprehensive and deepened cooperation around the construction of the park, focusing on building high-level innovation platforms, developing a full-chain technology transformation ecosystem, and deepening industry-university-research collaborative innovation.

Aiming to build a high-quality incubator, the Qingpu Innovation Center will be managed by professional institutions, with a dedicated fund to support research projects in the "AI + BT" field.

It will also introduce market-based funds to accelerate industrialization, promote a series of high-quality technology transformation projects to be implemented in Qingpu and cultivate a batch of high-quality science and technology innovation enterprises through the sharing of intellectual and talent resources, the creation of innovation and entrepreneurship activity brands, and the deepening of industrial empowerment.

Qingpu District and Fudan University have maintained close cooperative relationships in multiple fields, including basic education and medical and health services, over the past years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Fudan University
BT
