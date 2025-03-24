Art Flow expected to bridge gap between industry and creativity

A sprawling 20,000-square-meter art district, Art Flow, along Cao’an Highway features Tai Art Museum for academic research and exhibitions and Tai Art Center for artistic exchange and trade.

It also houses more than 40 artist studios, each ranging from 150 to 300 square meters.

The district has attracted nearly 50 artists and institutions specializing in painting, photography, installations, and sculpture since 2019.

“This place is full of growth possibilities,” says Zhao Bing, one of the first artists at Art Flow.