﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Art Flow expected to bridge gap between industry and creativity

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
The Art Flow includes the Tai Art Museum, Tai Art Center, and around 40 artist studios ranging in size from 150 to 300 square meters.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

A sprawling 20,000-square-meter art district, Art Flow, along Cao’an Highway features Tai Art Museum for academic research and exhibitions and Tai Art Center for artistic exchange and trade.

It also houses more than 40 artist studios, each ranging from 150 to 300 square meters.

The district has attracted nearly 50 artists and institutions specializing in painting, photography, installations, and sculpture since 2019.

“This place is full of growth possibilities,” says Zhao Bing, one of the first artists at Art Flow.

Art Flow expected to bridge gap between industry and creativity
Yang Yujie

Zhao Bing at work in his studio at Art Flow

The well-equipped studios offer creative space and private bedrooms, while there is a cafe, gym, badminton and basketball courts.

Shanghai Donghua Global Enterprise, a major stone-purchasing base operator in China, is the promoter of the Art Flow district.

To foster the growth of the art sector and support up-and-coming artists, the company transformed a portion of its stone industrial park into an art district in 2019.

Yin Xiwen, art director of Art Flow, expects the district will serve as a catalyst for the Yangtze River Delta’s art economy and a hub for bridging the gap between industry and creativity.

By 2030, Art Flow intends to construct a 200,000sqm art complex that will house auction houses, commercial galleries, and other establishments.

The 8,000sqm Tai Art Museum is already open. The Tai Art • Lakeside Gallery will open next to Yuanxiang Lake.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     