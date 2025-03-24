Art Flow expected to bridge gap between industry and creativity
A sprawling 20,000-square-meter art district, Art Flow, along Cao’an Highway features Tai Art Museum for academic research and exhibitions and Tai Art Center for artistic exchange and trade.
It also houses more than 40 artist studios, each ranging from 150 to 300 square meters.
The district has attracted nearly 50 artists and institutions specializing in painting, photography, installations, and sculpture since 2019.
“This place is full of growth possibilities,” says Zhao Bing, one of the first artists at Art Flow.
The well-equipped studios offer creative space and private bedrooms, while there is a cafe, gym, badminton and basketball courts.
Shanghai Donghua Global Enterprise, a major stone-purchasing base operator in China, is the promoter of the Art Flow district.
To foster the growth of the art sector and support up-and-coming artists, the company transformed a portion of its stone industrial park into an art district in 2019.
Yin Xiwen, art director of Art Flow, expects the district will serve as a catalyst for the Yangtze River Delta’s art economy and a hub for bridging the gap between industry and creativity.
By 2030, Art Flow intends to construct a 200,000sqm art complex that will house auction houses, commercial galleries, and other establishments.
The 8,000sqm Tai Art Museum is already open. The Tai Art • Lakeside Gallery will open next to Yuanxiang Lake.