Enhancing business services for a better future

Hongqiao Business District Qingpu Area, as a key part of the district’s development strategy, is stepping up efforts to improve services for businesses and optimize its business environment.

The area is promoting the “Silk Road E-commerce” cooperation pilot zone, enhancing the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo, and developing a robust service system.

It aligns with international economic and trade rules, fosters digital economy cooperation, supports high-tech industries like integrated circuits and aviation materials, expands local agricultural exports, enhances customs clearance efficiency for imported agricultural and food products, and boosts cross-border e-commerce.

It also accelerates digital trade and supports the development of the Hongqiao Digital Trade Industry Alliance by establishing platforms such as a digital service trade base, a digital culture film and television base and a cross-border e-commerce warehouse broadcasting base.

Leveraging its low-altitude industry advantages, the area focuses on R&D and manufacturing of low-altitude new aircraft, creates an industrial cluster of headquarters economy, and builds a comprehensive low-altitude economy zone.

Hongqiao Business District Qingpu Area is committed to attracting foreign investment by creating a more friendly and predictable business environment. It encourages foreign-funded enterprises to upgrade and expand their capacity.

So far, it has motivated 15 multinational corporation headquarters and 19 R&D centers in Qingpu to enhance their functions via introducing core business segments such as trade settlement, outbound investment and technological innovation.

To build an ecosystem for foreign-funded businesses, it continues to enhance the Business Roundtable brand, optimize the information delivery mechanism for foreign enterprises by regularly sending investment information and policies to the overseas headquarters and key decision-makers of foreign-funded enterprises.

To attract talent, an action plan has been implemented to enhance value-added services. This includes special policies supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, offering project funding, housing subsidies, settlement services, educational resources and financial support. The plan aims to refine evaluation standards, improve market-based talent identification, and grant more autonomy to enterprises.

The continuous improvement of the business environment has fueled the high-quality development of Hongqiao Business District Qingpu Area.

In 2024, it achieved a total tax revenue of 11.19 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion), ranking second among the four areas of Hongqiao Business District. Total retail sales, fixed-asset investment, and industrial output grew significantly, with year-on-year increases of 14.9 percent, 22.7 percent and 41.1 percent respectively.