Pudong Carnival sets sights on a year of fun

The schedule for the year-long "Pudong Carnival" series of events has been released with the aim of establishing "Pudong Carnival" as a major brand blanketing the region, encompassing all business forms and drawing a vast amount of traffic.

The season-based events are set to bring a vibrant and continuous stream of activities throughout the year. As spring ushers in warmth, the "New Product Launch Season" has kicked off. March has witnessed a flurry of debuts in Pudong. Solo art exhibition "Light, Transparency, Reflection" by Hajime Sorayama has opened, offering art enthusiasts a unique visual treat. Galeries Lafayette has hosted the China's first off-line debut of the ZONA 20 Spring/Summer new products, while Under Armour launched its Outdoor 25FW new items.

More events are on the horizon. The GLAM Special Fashion Show of Shanghai Fashion Week for Autumn/Winter 2025, the centenary exhibition of the Loro Piana brand at the Museum of Art Pudong, the exhibition "Chen Yifei: A Retrospective on Art and Legacy," the Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE), and the launch of new Shiseido products are all scheduled to take place in this season.

Following this, from May to June, the "Shopping Spree Season" will be in full swing. Coinciding with the citywide Double Five Shopping Festival, it will drive large-scale consumption-promoting initiatives. By combining discounts with government subsidies, consumers are in for great deals. Events like the Thai Culture Month at Super Brand Mall, the Shanghai International Flower Show and the Boundless Life Festival at Sunland area will offer distinct experiences for consumers.

The "Tourism Consumption Season" is slated for July to October. It aims to attract global tourists by integrating culture, tourism, commerce, sports and exhibitions. The inaugural Goods Consumption Festival, focused on the booming "goods economy" related to anime, manga and game merchandise, will team up with the well-known Chinajoy event and local game, business, culture and tourism IP enterprises. They will jointly organize activities such as themed bazaars and citywalk check-ins. The Nightlife Festival will also contribute by promoting the opening of night markets on time-limited pedestrian streets.

From November to December, the "New Year's Eve and New Year Welcome Season" will take center stage. Revolving around crucial consumption periods like the "Double 11" shopping spree, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and New Year's Eve, activities such as online shopping festivals, New Year-themed decorations in business districts and New Year welcome check-ins will be organized. Extended business hours on New Year's Eve will further enhance the festive shopping atmosphere.

Cao Lei, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Commerce Commission, said around 10 of these themed activities are entirely new. These purposefully "created festivals" are designed to fully unlock consumption potential and draw in a large number of citizens and tourists to Pudong.

During the "New Year Carnival" at the start of this year, Pudong rolled out over 120 commercial activities and more than 1,500 performances. A consumption lottery held during the same period saw enthusiastic participation from the public. Five lucky winners were selected, each of them winning the one-year right to use an IM car.

From March 10 to December 28, Pudong will sustain this momentum by conducting a consumption lottery over 42 sessions. To be eligible, people need to make an offline purchase within Pudong and obtain a single invoice with a value exceeding 1,000 yuan. Winners will be granted a year's use of an IM L6 Max standard-version car.