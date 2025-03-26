Pudong hosts 40 activities to promote investment in Shanghai

The Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2025 and "Invest in Shanghai" Activity Week was held this week. Under the theme "Global Vision · Shanghai Opportunities," the event, centered at the Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area, was a crucial gathering for global investment.

Three enterprise roundtable meetings were held, targeting private, foreign-funded and central state-owned enterprises. These meetings discussed investment in Shanghai, development needs, and policy support, sparking meaningful dialogues. Besides, negotiation and docking activities, along with themed events for industrial promotion, investment sharing and project roadshows, were carried out to facilitate cooperation.

Pudong, as one of the coordinators of the conference, organized a series of district-level activities, headlined by the "Winning Together in Pudong, Gathering Global Chains" investment promotion conference, complemented by nearly 40 other events.

According to Li Hui, Pudong's vice director, 2025 is the new area's investment promotion year. Pudong will enhance support in three areas: full-cycle policies for businesses at different growth stages, all-round factor support covering resources and infrastructure and all-dimensional scenario support for a favorable business climate.

Last year, Shanghai witnessed a remarkable performance. Nearly 2,000 projects worth over 100 million yuan (US$13.78 million) were implemented, with total investment exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

Industrial investment hit a record high, growing by double digits. Tesla's Shanghai energy storage gigafactory and the China Digital Logistics Union, a national level logistics big data platform, both located in Pudong, contributed significantly to Shanghai's economic growth, demonstrating the new area's strong investment appeal.