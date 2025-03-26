﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Pudong hosts 40 activities to promote investment in Shanghai

﻿ Chen Xingjie
Chen Xingjie
  08:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0
The Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2025 was held this week, with nearly 40 district-level activities carried out in the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Chen Xingjie
Chen Xingjie
  08:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-29       0
Pudong hosts 40 activities to promote investment in Shanghai
Xinhua

The Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2025 and "Invest in Shanghai" Activity Week was held this week. Under the theme "Global Vision · Shanghai Opportunities," the event, centered at the Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area, was a crucial gathering for global investment.

Three enterprise roundtable meetings were held, targeting private, foreign-funded and central state-owned enterprises. These meetings discussed investment in Shanghai, development needs, and policy support, sparking meaningful dialogues. Besides, negotiation and docking activities, along with themed events for industrial promotion, investment sharing and project roadshows, were carried out to facilitate cooperation.

Pudong, as one of the coordinators of the conference, organized a series of district-level activities, headlined by the "Winning Together in Pudong, Gathering Global Chains" investment promotion conference, complemented by nearly 40 other events.

According to Li Hui, Pudong's vice director, 2025 is the new area's investment promotion year. Pudong will enhance support in three areas: full-cycle policies for businesses at different growth stages, all-round factor support covering resources and infrastructure and all-dimensional scenario support for a favorable business climate.

Last year, Shanghai witnessed a remarkable performance. Nearly 2,000 projects worth over 100 million yuan (US$13.78 million) were implemented, with total investment exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

Industrial investment hit a record high, growing by double digits. Tesla's Shanghai energy storage gigafactory and the China Digital Logistics Union, a national level logistics big data platform, both located in Pudong, contributed significantly to Shanghai's economic growth, demonstrating the new area's strong investment appeal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     