Feature / District

eSports base's Star Ring Center debuts in Minhang

The Shanghai eSports Center, a highly anticipated industrial base with a 10-billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) total investment, has entered a new construction phase.
The Shanghai eSports Center, a highly anticipated industrial base with a total investment of around 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) and a construction area of over 700,000 square meters, has entered a new construction phase.

Its Star Ring Center in the southern wing has recently debuted.

This project, the largest single investment in the global eSports field, is a major municipal construction initiative approved by the Shanghai government.

Located on Jidi Road in Minhang District, the Star Ring Center resembles a giant time capsule. It covers 230,000 square meters and consists of 15 buildings, including headquarters offices, Grade A office towers, garden villas and talent apartments. Its aerial view is reminiscent of a peacock spreading its wings.

The center will dedicate 30,000 square meters to diverse industries such as an eSports game theme museum, team experience center, VR (virtual reality) gaming space, eSports merchandise and live streaming spaces, and anime IP-themed dining and retail, aiming to create a unique cultural, tourism, and business destination fostering international cultural exchanges.

The multifunctional hall is set to host international top-tier eSports events, with an already packed schedule: the 5th Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival eSports Competition in June, the CS GO XPL2025 eSports Competition in July, the "Naraka: Bladepoint" eSports Championship in August, and the Shanghai University eSports Invitational in October.

Shanghai's "Cultural and Creative 50" policy focuses on key areas such as films, performances, eSports, animation and online culture, positioning Shanghai as a preferred global eSports event location.

As a crucial component of Shanghai's ambition to become a "global eSports capital," the Star Ring Center focuses on eSports gaming as a specialty industry and digital economy and headquarters economy as core industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
