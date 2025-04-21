Pujiang emerges as angler's paradise: Lure, cast, catch!

Lure fishing is becoming increasingly popular in Shanghai. In Minhang District's Pujiang Town, several lure fishing bases are introducing this new sport of "throbbing heartbeats and freedom."

In the early morning misty lake in Pujiang Town, 26-year-old Lin held his lure fishing rod with a color bait box around his waist. He shook the rod, and the metal bait generated ripples in the water.

He wobbled the fishing wire methodically, making the bait bounce like a hurt tiddler. All of a sudden a bass jumped out from the lake, bit the bait, and pressed the rod into a formidable curve.

His companions took photos with cellphones while Lin felt the intense fight underwater as the fishing wire shook in his hands.

"I fish, and I feel my throbbing heartbeats and enjoy the freedom of sports," Lin said.

Lure fishing refers to the act or method of fishing using artificial lures. Like "river hunting," lure fishing is dynamic. To entice fish, a fisherman triggers baits like biomic fish to mimic prey.

The angler tightens the wire or retrieves the rod to simulate the bait fleeing.

Traditional bait fishing involves sitting quietly beside the bank. Lure fishing is proactive.

Lure fishermen throw the rod hundreds of times per hour and change positions frequently. An average lure fisherman travels 8 kilometers and burns as many calories in an hour of jogging per catch.

The 35-hectare Rose Wonderland lure fishing center in Pujiang has 7-hectare natural lakes. The lakes' diverse topography – reefs, buried heaps, reeds, grasses, ditches and ridges – presents challenges and excitement, according to Rose Wonderland manager Cui Huaidong.

Cui said they had worked with the Shanghai Fishing Association on events and attracted enthusiasts from various places.

The lure fishing zones at Rose Wonderland cater to different hobbyists: its 100-mu (6.7 hectares) boat fishing zone lets anglers fish from a boat, while its 37-mu bank fishing zone allows them fish from the bank. It has 4-mu of beginner-friendly bass pond, 4.5-mu of snakehead pond, and 3-mu for custom requests.

"Compared to traditional bank fishing, boat fishing allows an angler to access the bustling area of a shoal of fish, improving efficiency and excitement," explained a lure fishing enthusiast surnamed Wu.

He prefers boat fishing at Rose Wonderland. His highest record was catching hundreds of bass in half a day!

"The key to playing lure fishing well is 'faking,'" he said. "Lure fishing includes various baits to target different fish varieties, river depths and environments. A fisherman chooses the appropriate bait to create a battling scene to trap a predator."

Attracting pensioners

Enthusiasts also visit Yuenong Lure Fishing Center near Pujiang Country Park. The redwood trees surround its 8-mu lake with a depth of two or three meters. In its best season, lure fishing can be fun.

Pensioner Zhu loves fishing. Soon after retiring, he discovered lure fishing and fell in love.

"Lure fishing targets fish like bass and Chinese perch. These fish are resilient and fierce when trapped," Zhu said.

According to Yuenong Lure Fishing Center chief Hu Xin, the center offers rural food and entertainment for Counter-Strike cosplay, barbecue and stove-made tea for visitors.

A post-95 lure angler surnamed Tan added, "I started lure fishing since May last year. My coach showed me lure fishing during a club activity. Fishing nimbly, he caught a large fish. It intrigued me."

Lure fishing requires a lot of patience and strategy. "For some very cautious fish, we would fake the actions of the baits more dramatically to bewitch a predatory fish," Tan said.

For a year, Minhang resident Dai has tried lure fishing. He can identify bait functions.

"A hard bait can wriggle in water through a slight pull of the rod, and a pouting bait is even more powerful," Dai said. "A twinkling bait attracts fish through reflection of light."

As the sport grows in popularity, more lure fishing groups emerge.

The Lure Fishing Club began in March 2024. The founder describes the club as a beginner-friendly social club.

The club attracted over 700 members in its first year, mostly white-collar workers and family members, with half of them being women.

As more young players join in, fishing event designs may become trendier and more interesting.

"We are especially paying attention to feedback from family members and female anglers," the club's founder explained. "After receiving training, about 10 percent of the beginners will turn into long-term hobbyists."

Lure fishing tournaments worldwide provide high-bonus awards and are well-developed with intricate rules, and the club would follow suit, according to the founder.