﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

New policy brings sports to forefront of local campuses

Su Mingshan Chen Yining Su Ziyue Yang Yang
  08:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
Following the enactment of the "Shanghai Primary and Secondary School Sports Enforcement Measures," the policy has progressively altered campus life in Minhang District.
Su Mingshan Chen Yining Su Ziyue Yang Yang
  08:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Pupils enjoy sports during recesses at Minhang District schools.

    Ti Gong

  • Pupils enjoy sports during recesses at Minhang District schools.

    Ti Gong

A new sports policy mandating 2-hour-a-day student exercise in Shanghai's primary and secondary schools is gradually transforming campus life in Minhang District.

"In the past, the policy mandated only one hour of exercise per day, and fewer students participated," said Ke Xiangfa, deputy dean of Shanghai Normal University-affiliated Kangcheng Experimental School. Now, constant use has worn out the grass pitch. Our education has embraced sports."

By 7am, Gumei School kids jog, long rope, play soccer and frisbee. Sixth-grader Jin Enyu reports increased focus and alertness following morning runs.

Early exercises have been linked to a lower incidence of obesity and myopia.

During their morning break, students and teachers at Jinhui High School conduct baduanjin, a traditional Chinese exercise. The school has also opened its athletic facilities at lunchtime for activities such as martial arts, badminton, basketball and aerobics.

Soccer sessions at Kangcheng Experimental School begin at 11am. These lessons are part of their mission to develop soccer talent.

The school presently has nine boys' and one girls' teams that provide specialized training after school.

Xiao Zhang, a student at Wujing Experimental Primary School, receives specialized physical training after school, which includes exercises such as running, high knees and stair climbing. Despite initial weariness, Xiao Zhang feels better and has improved his fitness test results.

Ke illustrates how to allocate time for athletics, which includes a 40-minute lesson, a 30-minute break, and additional activities to meet the two-hour target.

Plans include increasing small breaks to 15 minutes to encourage more physical exercise.

To address inadequate facilities and staff, Kangcheng Experimental School collaborates with 15 sports organizations and engages external coaches to provide various activities and construct 25 training teams. This strategy creates possibilities for outstanding students while also engaging the community, which values professional counsel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Shanghai
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     