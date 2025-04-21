New policy brings sports to forefront of local campuses

A new sports policy mandating 2-hour-a-day student exercise in Shanghai's primary and secondary schools is gradually transforming campus life in Minhang District.



"In the past, the policy mandated only one hour of exercise per day, and fewer students participated," said Ke Xiangfa, deputy dean of Shanghai Normal University-affiliated Kangcheng Experimental School. Now, constant use has worn out the grass pitch. Our education has embraced sports."

By 7am, Gumei School kids jog, long rope, play soccer and frisbee. Sixth-grader Jin Enyu reports increased focus and alertness following morning runs.

Early exercises have been linked to a lower incidence of obesity and myopia.

During their morning break, students and teachers at Jinhui High School conduct baduanjin, a traditional Chinese exercise. The school has also opened its athletic facilities at lunchtime for activities such as martial arts, badminton, basketball and aerobics.

Soccer sessions at Kangcheng Experimental School begin at 11am. These lessons are part of their mission to develop soccer talent.

The school presently has nine boys' and one girls' teams that provide specialized training after school.

Xiao Zhang, a student at Wujing Experimental Primary School, receives specialized physical training after school, which includes exercises such as running, high knees and stair climbing. Despite initial weariness, Xiao Zhang feels better and has improved his fitness test results.

Ke illustrates how to allocate time for athletics, which includes a 40-minute lesson, a 30-minute break, and additional activities to meet the two-hour target.

Plans include increasing small breaks to 15 minutes to encourage more physical exercise.

To address inadequate facilities and staff, Kangcheng Experimental School collaborates with 15 sports organizations and engages external coaches to provide various activities and construct 25 training teams. This strategy creates possibilities for outstanding students while also engaging the community, which values professional counsel.