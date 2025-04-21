﻿
Feature / District

Fish haul released into Huangpu tributary in spring event

Gumei Subdistrict of Minhang launched its annual spring aquatic life release event on March 18, when around 2,000 kilograms of fish were released into the Caohejinggang River.
Gumei Subdistrict of Minhang launched its annual spring aquatic life release event on March 18.

Around 2,000 kilograms of fish, including silver carp, bighead carp and black carp, were released into the Caohejinggang River to improve the aquatic ecosystem as the fish would consume algae, thereby purifying the water.

Children observed several public service boats, designed for river patrols and litter collection, steer across river.

A newly inaugurated space serves as a base for volunteers, offering equipment and training for river protection and providing a rest area for outdoor workers.

Water quality monitoring is crucial for ecological protection. Staff from Sky Aquarium of the Dream Gala Mall demonstrated water testing techniques, noting a reduction in eutrophic water in the Yangtze River Delta.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
