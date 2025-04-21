Neighborhood community reaches out to the needy after charity sale

A charity sale at the community square in the Riyue Huacheng neighborhood raised over 2,000 yuan (US$273) in half a day.



It is part of the regular activities of Riyue Huacheng's "Neighborly Charity Warehouse" initiative, which evolved from simple sales to a structured project. Residents donate unused items and participate in sales, creating a sustainable model of community support for those in need.

The initiative began as a core public welfare project in 2015. It collects items, revives lost possessions and organizes charity marketplaces and useful services. Activities include charity sales, swaps and volunteer work.

The donated items are sorted and sanitized before giving them directly to families in need or selling them to raise support funds.

The raised funds benefit disadvantaged families and students through six neighborhood committees. During the Lantern Festival, six parent-child households from Huaxing Primary School sold books and toys, with the money collected going toward food supplies for elderly people living alone and struggling families.