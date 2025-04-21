|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Neighborhood community reaches out to the needy after charity sale

Chen Meiling Yang Yang
  08:35 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
The Riyue Huacheng neighborhood community square hosted a charity sale, raising approximately 2,000 yuan (US$273) while offering community services in Minhang District.
Chen Meiling Yang Yang
  08:35 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0

A charity sale at the community square in the Riyue Huacheng neighborhood raised over 2,000 yuan (US$273) in half a day.

It is part of the regular activities of Riyue Huacheng's "Neighborly Charity Warehouse" initiative, which evolved from simple sales to a structured project. Residents donate unused items and participate in sales, creating a sustainable model of community support for those in need.

The initiative began as a core public welfare project in 2015. It collects items, revives lost possessions and organizes charity marketplaces and useful services. Activities include charity sales, swaps and volunteer work.

The donated items are sorted and sanitized before giving them directly to families in need or selling them to raise support funds.

The raised funds benefit disadvantaged families and students through six neighborhood committees. During the Lantern Festival, six parent-child households from Huaxing Primary School sold books and toys, with the money collected going toward food supplies for elderly people living alone and struggling families.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     