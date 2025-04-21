All the latest news from Minhang District in April

A 1,500-year-old gilt silver ewer on loan from the Guyuan Museum in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is on display at Minhang Museum. It connects three key civilizations: ancient Greece, Persia and Ancient China. It was made in Bactria during the Sasanian Persian era and has a Sasanian shape, while the handle head is Bactrian. Three belly reliefs depict classic Western tales "The Judgment of Paris," "The Rape of Helen" and "The Return of Helen" in the manner of comic strips. The show will run until May 5.

A 1,500-year-old gilt silver ewer on loan from the Guyuan Museum in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is on display at Minhang Museum. It connects three key civilizations: ancient Greece, Persia and Ancient China. It was made in Bactria during the Sasanian Persian era and has a Sasanian shape, while the handle head is Bactrian. Three belly reliefs depict classic Western tales "The Judgment of Paris," "The Rape of Helen" and "The Return of Helen" in the manner of comic strips. The show will run until May 5.

News in brief

Expansion plan

A draft plan for Hongqiao International Central Business District and surrounding areas was released recently. It proposes an expansion of the area from 151 square kilometers to about 535 square kilometers, involving multiple districts, including Minhang. This will add all parts of Hongqiao Town, Gumei Subdistrict, Meilong Town, Qibao Town and Xinzhuang Town in Minhang likely to become new members of the greater Hongqiao community.

Top shopping stop

Hongqiao International Central Business District has become known as the "first stop for shopping in Shanghai," driven by the first-store economy matrix, global goods showcases and service innovation. With the implementation of China's visa-free policy for South Koreans, a second-hand luxury warehouse in the area has become a popular weekend destination for young Koreans. Meanwhile, data shows that The Hub in Hongqiao International CBD attracts an average of 100,000 visitors daily, with over 60 percent coming from more than 10 kilometers away, primarily via the Hongqiao Traffic Hub. More than half of these visitors are from the Yangtze River Delta region, including cities like Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Hefei.

Autism support

Minhang launched an MH Starlink mini-program and initiated a Starlink Plan during the 2025 Autism Children's Care-themed event on April 2. The platform provides services for children with autism and their families, covering areas such as rehabilitation therapy, vocational preparation and inclusive activities. The MH Starlink mini-program offers a comprehensive support network that includes therapy courses, vocational training, expert consultations, activity maps and public welfare recruitment to address every need of autistic children and their families.

Qianwan investment

One of Shanghai's three leading industries, biopharmaceuticals are rapidly gathering in the Hongqiao Qianwan area of Minhang. More than 10 major companies, including Innovent Biologics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Wego Group and Yunnan Baiyao, have established a presence there, with a total investment of nearly 20 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion).

Yunnan coffee in town

Dual Cities Coffee, managed by Dai ethnic staff, brings Yunnan's unique coffee to Minhang residents. Minhang officials, who had participated in East-West collaboration programs in Yunnan's Baoshan and fell for its high-quality, uniquely flavored coffee, made their dream of introducing Baoshan's coffee culture a reality. The café opened at 318 Guanghua Road on March 26.

'Red' heritage

From now until April 30, Minhang is conducting a city-wide collection for "red culture" heirlooms. These can include old photographs and items such as documents, manuscripts, medals, badges, certificates, flags, seals, contracts, letters, family letters, stationery and envelopes, family mottos and more. Participants are encouraged to share the stories behind these heirlooms through text or video. The stories are welcomed to highlight touching moments in the history of the city development and personal experiences witnessing Shanghai's rapid development.