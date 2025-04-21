|   
Feature / District

Couple full of praise for helpful bank staff in Putuo

  08:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
ICBC staff delighted to learn their handling of a complicated financial transaction left overseas pair with an indelible impression of the high quality of service they received.
  08:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
Ti Gong

Senior clients receive a warm welcome service at the ICBC Putuo branch.

Ti Gong

The bank has facilities for the benefit of disabled people and the elderly.

A letter traveled 9,000 kilometers to land in the mailbox of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) branch on Daduhe Road in Shanghai's Putuo District in early April.

The neatly written letter, signed "M.Yin," expressed the gratitude of an overseas Chinese couple who had returned to China during Spring Festival to handle banking matters for their elderly parents. The couple were deeply touched by the service they received at the branch.

Behind the letter is a heart-warming story.

The couple's parents entrusted their daughter and son-in-law to handle financial matters on their behalf, however, the couple, who have lived in Canada for 32 years, encountered difficulties during the process.

"We are very unfamiliar with the regulations of domestic banks," Yin wrote in her letter.

However, on entering the ICBC branch, their anxiety eased. The branch's business manager, Zhang Junyan, listened carefully and provided precise guidance, and the lobby manager, Sun Jun, handled the entire process and assisted with document preparation. Finally, staff member Han Chao spent 45 minutes dealing with the transaction.

"Everyone was patient, meticulous, and professional," said Yin.

"Cross-border remittances involve foreign exchange policies and complex documentation, and require guiding the elderly to fill out professional financial terms in English," Zhang said.

What surprised the couple even more was that two young employees provided their contact information to keep the couple updated on progress after learning that the couple would soon return to Canada.

The next day, they informed the couple that the remittance had been successful.

In response to the high proportion of elderly clients, the branch has implemented age-friendly facility renovations, providing convenient service windows for the elderly and hot drinks, and offering door-to-door services for those in need.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
﻿
