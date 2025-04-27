|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / District

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Take a two-day tour of the district, where history and nature meet in spring's colors and charm, in bright sunshine and a gentle breeze.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0

Wisteria blooms in April provide a stunning scene in Jiading. Take a two-day tour of the district, where history and nature meet in spring’s colors and charm, in bright sunshine and a gentle breeze.

Day 1

Jiading Wisteria Park – Han Tianheng Art Museum – Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park – Jiading Museum

Jiading Wisteria Park

Jiading Wisteria Park, covering an area of about 1.42 hectares, opened to the public in 1998. As many as 90 high-quality varieties were introduced from Japan during the development phase.

Opening hours: 7am-6pm, no entry after 5:30pm

Address: 45 Bole Rd

博乐路45号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Jiading Wisteria Park

Han Tianheng Art Museum

The Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading has four permanent exhibition halls displaying Han’s seal carving, calligraphy and painting, as well as works of ancient scholars.

Opening Hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 70 Bole Road

博乐路70号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Han Tianheng Art Museum

Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park

The park depicts Confucius’ life, classics and traditional Chinese culture through multi-dimensional landscapes, art sculptures and animations.

Opening hours: 12am-12pm

Address: Along the walkway of the Huancheng River

环城河步道

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park

Jiading Museum

Designed like historic Jiangnan gardens, Jiading Museum showcases the district’s 800-year cultural legacy. They reveal Jiading’s culture through cultural display, education and research.

Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Jiading Museum

Day 2

Jiading Confucius Temple – Huilongtan Park – Fahua Pagoda – Qiuxiapu Garden

Jiading Confucius Temple

Jiading Confucius Temple was established in 1219. Over the last 800 years, it has undergone over 100 rounds of maintenance, expansion, and restoration.

Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 183 Nandajie Street

南大街183号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Jiading Confucius Temple

Huilongtan Park

Huilongtan, meaning Five Dragons Pond, was dredged in 1588 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Five creeks wind their way into the pond from north to south, giving it its name.

Opening hours: 8am-5pm (no entry after 4:30pm)

Admission: 5 yuan

Address: 299 Tacheng Rd

塔城路299号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Huilongtan Park

Fahua Pagoda

Fahua Pagoda was built during the Song Dynasty’s Kaixi period (1205-1207). It’s one of Jiading’s most recognizable monuments. The seven-storey square tower, constructed of brick and wood, is 40.83 meters tall. Inside, wooden stairs lead to the summit, where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the district.

Opening hours: 8:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 349 Nandajie Street

南大街349号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Fahua Pagoda

Qiuxiapu Garden

Qiuxiapu Garden, one of Shanghai’s five classical gardens from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), features ponds, pavilions, and temples. Many locals visit to enjoy the colorful foliage.

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Admission: 10 yuan

Address: 314 Dongdajie Street

东大街314号

Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Qiuxiapu Garden

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
Shanghai
Huilongtan Park
Confucius Temple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     