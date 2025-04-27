Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present

Take a two-day tour of the district, where history and nature meet in spring's colors and charm, in bright sunshine and a gentle breeze.

Wisteria blooms in April provide a stunning scene in Jiading. Take a two-day tour of the district, where history and nature meet in spring’s colors and charm, in bright sunshine and a gentle breeze.

Day 1 Jiading Wisteria Park – Han Tianheng Art Museum – Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park – Jiading Museum

Jiading Wisteria Park Jiading Wisteria Park, covering an area of about 1.42 hectares, opened to the public in 1998. As many as 90 high-quality varieties were introduced from Japan during the development phase. Opening hours: 7am-6pm, no entry after 5:30pm Address: 45 Bole Rd 博乐路45号

Han Tianheng Art Museum The Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading has four permanent exhibition halls displaying Han’s seal carving, calligraphy and painting, as well as works of ancient scholars. Opening Hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays) Address: 70 Bole Road 博乐路70号

Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park The park depicts Confucius’ life, classics and traditional Chinese culture through multi-dimensional landscapes, art sculptures and animations. Opening hours: 12am-12pm Address: Along the walkway of the Huancheng River 环城河步道

Jiading Museum Designed like historic Jiangnan gardens, Jiading Museum showcases the district’s 800-year cultural legacy. They reveal Jiading’s culture through cultural display, education and research. Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays) Address: 215 Bole Rd 博乐路215号

Day 2 Jiading Confucius Temple – Huilongtan Park – Fahua Pagoda – Qiuxiapu Garden

Jiading Confucius Temple Jiading Confucius Temple was established in 1219. Over the last 800 years, it has undergone over 100 rounds of maintenance, expansion, and restoration. Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays) Address: 183 Nandajie Street 南大街183号

Huilongtan Park Huilongtan, meaning Five Dragons Pond, was dredged in 1588 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Five creeks wind their way into the pond from north to south, giving it its name. Opening hours: 8am-5pm (no entry after 4:30pm) Admission: 5 yuan Address: 299 Tacheng Rd 塔城路299号

Fahua Pagoda Fahua Pagoda was built during the Song Dynasty’s Kaixi period (1205-1207). It’s one of Jiading’s most recognizable monuments. The seven-storey square tower, constructed of brick and wood, is 40.83 meters tall. Inside, wooden stairs lead to the summit, where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the district. Opening hours: 8:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays) Address: 349 Nandajie Street 南大街349号