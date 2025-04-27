Springtime strolls in Jiading where history meets the present
Wisteria blooms in April provide a stunning scene in Jiading. Take a two-day tour of the district, where history and nature meet in spring’s colors and charm, in bright sunshine and a gentle breeze.
Day 1
Jiading Wisteria Park – Han Tianheng Art Museum – Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park – Jiading Museum
Jiading Wisteria Park
Jiading Wisteria Park, covering an area of about 1.42 hectares, opened to the public in 1998. As many as 90 high-quality varieties were introduced from Japan during the development phase.
Opening hours: 7am-6pm, no entry after 5:30pm
Address: 45 Bole Rd
博乐路45号
Han Tianheng Art Museum
The Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading has four permanent exhibition halls displaying Han’s seal carving, calligraphy and painting, as well as works of ancient scholars.
Opening Hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 70 Bole Road
博乐路70号
Comic-Style Confucius Cultural Park
The park depicts Confucius’ life, classics and traditional Chinese culture through multi-dimensional landscapes, art sculptures and animations.
Opening hours: 12am-12pm
Address: Along the walkway of the Huancheng River
环城河步道
Jiading Museum
Designed like historic Jiangnan gardens, Jiading Museum showcases the district’s 800-year cultural legacy. They reveal Jiading’s culture through cultural display, education and research.
Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 215 Bole Rd
博乐路215号
Day 2
Jiading Confucius Temple – Huilongtan Park – Fahua Pagoda – Qiuxiapu Garden
Jiading Confucius Temple
Jiading Confucius Temple was established in 1219. Over the last 800 years, it has undergone over 100 rounds of maintenance, expansion, and restoration.
Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 183 Nandajie Street
南大街183号
Huilongtan Park
Huilongtan, meaning Five Dragons Pond, was dredged in 1588 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Five creeks wind their way into the pond from north to south, giving it its name.
Opening hours: 8am-5pm (no entry after 4:30pm)
Admission: 5 yuan
Address: 299 Tacheng Rd
塔城路299号
Fahua Pagoda
Fahua Pagoda was built during the Song Dynasty’s Kaixi period (1205-1207). It’s one of Jiading’s most recognizable monuments. The seven-storey square tower, constructed of brick and wood, is 40.83 meters tall. Inside, wooden stairs lead to the summit, where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the district.
Opening hours: 8:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 349 Nandajie Street
南大街349号
Qiuxiapu Garden
Qiuxiapu Garden, one of Shanghai’s five classical gardens from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), features ponds, pavilions, and temples. Many locals visit to enjoy the colorful foliage.
Opening hours: 8am-5pm
Admission: 10 yuan
Address: 314 Dongdajie Street
东大街314号