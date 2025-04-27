ZF's laboratory project in Anting begins reconstruction

ZF LIFETEC has begun the second phase of reconstruction at its headquarters in Anting Town, with operations set to resume by the end of the year.

The first part of the new headquarters was finished and became operational in October. It has a total floor area of approximately 19,000 square meters and houses major departments such as R&D and sales, which support ZF’s business in Asia Pacific and around the world.

The second phase entails reconstructing a laboratory at the headquarters. The new facility, which covers 3,500 square meters, will include 12 testing zones to suit the testing requirements in core development for ZF’s car occupant safety system products.

Among them is a crash simulation facility, which will be outfitted with a world-class servo-hydraulic sled to aid in product development.

ZF Group, a global leader in automotive parts supply and technology, established a presence in Anting in 1997. In March 2024, its Passive Safety Division was renamed ZF LIFETEC, and its Asia-Pacific headquarters was established in Jiading.

Recently, ZF has expanded its business in Anting, boosting the company’s growth and enhancing Jiading’s automotive industry.