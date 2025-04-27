﻿
Feature / District

Chinese player Wu Ashun wins Volvo China Open again

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Wu Ashun won the 30th Volvo China Open by a single stroke on April 20 at the Enhance Anting Golf Club after shooting an incredible 14-under 65.
China’s Wu Ashun won the 30th Volvo China Open on April 20 at the Enhance Anting Golf Club in Jiading with a 14-under 65.

This was Wu’s second national championship title and the first Chinese winner of the Volvo China Open since it rejoined the DP World Tour in 2024.

“The course was challenging, with narrow fairways and several water hazards. His performance added many highlights to the event and showcased his strength as one of China’s top golfers,” said a fan.

For the first time, four Chinese players — Li Haotong, Dou Zecheng, and Ding Wenyi — finished in the top 10 at a single DP World Tour event.

Jordan Smith of England placed second, and Yannik Paul of Germany finished third.

The winners received gifts fashioned from Jiading’s excellent intangible cultural heritage assets, like bamboo sculptures and Anting yaoban (blue-and-white) cloth.

Established in 1995, the Volvo China Open is the longest-running international professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland.

The Enhance Anting Golf Club features a world-class 18-hole championship-level course designed by globally acclaimed golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Qin Jian

Wu Ashun poses with the Volvo China Open trophy.

Qin Jian
