Arms and armor artistry chronicles weaponry evolution across the world

Great news for enthusiasts of medieval arms and armor: An exhibition showcasing the artistry of arms and armor from the 14th century is on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading District until June 15.

The exhibition features specimens of Chinese weapons from the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties to the early modern period, as well as swords, armor and weaponry from Japan, Malaysia, India, Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, and the Caucasus regions.

Over 200 artifacts showcase a broad panorama of arms and armor artistry, highlighting the craftsmanship, ingenuity, and cultural interactions of the pre-gunpowder era. The Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) eras saw the pinnacle of Chinese weaponry and armor artistry.

The Qi Family Saber from the Ming Dynasty is the highlight of the exhibition’s first section. These blades, forged using pattern-welding and inlay techniques, show not just General Qi Jiguang’s military advancements in the fight against Japanese pirates, but also China’s ability to absorb and refine foreign influences.