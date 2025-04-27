2 'good stores' showcase Jiading's intangible cultural heritage assets

Two Jiading intangible cultural heritage stores have opened at Life Hub@Anting in Anting Town and Dayu Village in Malu Town.

Named Jia You Hao Dian (Good Stores in Jiading), the Anting store blends intangible cultural history with modern influences, while the Malu store focuses on preserving traditional craftsmanship.

More than 100 products and 20 intangible cultural heritage pieces, including Suzhou embroidery, gold thread inlay and jade carving, are on display at Malu.

“I love the dolls made of yaoban (blue-and-white) cloth. Innovative designs lend modern spice to old patterns,” a customer surnamed Duan said.

Recently, a new development model, “intangible cultural heritage + rural villages + cultural tourism,” has been pioneered by integrating rural regeneration strategies with pastoral culture.

The businesses offer hands-on activities and seminars to discover Jiading’s culture.

In total, Jiading has 74 intangible cultural heritage assets, including four national, 15 municipal and 55 district items. More stores are set to open in collaboration with other towns within the district.